Osage swept the boys and girls’ divisions of the Top of Iowa East Track and Field Championships. The Green Devil boys racked up 147 team points, finishing ahead of second-place Saint Ansgar by one point.

Osage and Saint Ansgar finished first and second, respectively, in the girls’ competition. The Green Devils and Saints racked up 146 and 143 points, respectively.

Between its boys’ and girls’ teams, Osage amassed seven gold medals. Jacey Johnston was the Green Devils’ top performer. The freshman finished first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter run with times of 12.97 and 26.83, respectively. Johnston also recorded a 59.07 time in the 400-meter run, earning a silver medal in the race.

Quinn Street was Osage’s standout athlete in the boys’ competition.. He placed second in the 400-meter run with 51.61 time. He also helped Osage’s 800-meter sprint medley team claim a gold medal. The group ran the race in 1:38.58.

Brayden Onken played a pivotal role for Osage Thursday at Nashua-Plainfield High School. Onken won the long jump with a top leap of 19’ 5.75.”

Additionally, Onken propelled Osage’s 4x200-meter relay team to victory. The group ran its race in 1:35.68 to finish first.

Saint Ansgar’s boys’ and girls’ teams racked up just under a dozen total gold medals in the Top of Iowa East Championships. The Saints were led by their throwers — Ryan Hackbart and Madison Hillman.

Hackbart and Hillman swept the throwing events Thursday. Hillman won the shot put and discus with tosses of 37’ 6” and 109,’ respectively. Hackbart’s throws of 51’ 7” and 137’ 8” were good for first in the shot put and discus, respectively.

Dylan Brumm was also a difference-maker for the Saints. He finished first in the boys’ 100-meter and 200-meter dashes with times of 11.68 and 22.93, respectively.

Top of Iowa Conference West Track and Field Championships

Forest City swept the TIC West Championships, winning the boys’ and girls’ divisions of the event. The Forest City boys’ and girls’ teams scored 160.5 and 208, respectively.

The Forest City girls finished over 80 points ahead of second-place Bishop Garrigan. The Indian boys beat the second-place West Hancock Eagles by more than 20 points.

Iowa Alliance Conference Boys’ Track and Field Championships

Mason City lapped the competition at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo, racking up 208 team points. The Riverhawks claimed nine gold medals and finished over 20 points ahead of the rest of the field. Des Moines Roosevelt placed second in the event with 187 points.

James Finaglsen led the Riverhawks to victory. The senior finished first in the 200 and 400-meter runs with times of 20.35 and 50.36, respectively.

Kale Hobart was also solid for Mason City, picking up wins in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles. Hobart ran the 110 and 400-meter hurdles in 15.29 and 55.32, respectively.

Justyn Rivera won a gold medal for the Riverhawks in the long jump, recording a personal-best leap of 21’ 10.” Freshman Drew Hobart was also impressive in the long jump, registering a leap of 21’ 1.25.” The mark is Hobart’s career-best.

Thanks to Rivera, Fingalsen and the Hobart brothers’ efforts, Mason City claimed nine gold medals. The Riverhawks recorded four of their victories in relay events. The Riverhawks won the 4x400, 4x100, 1,600-meter distance medley and 800-meter sprint medley.

Iowa Alliance Conference Girls’ Track and Field Championships

Mason City placed second in the north division of the Iowa Alliance Conference Girls’ Track and Field Championships with 121 points Thursday at Ames High School. The Riverhawks were led by Rosa Monarch, who finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a 15.66-second time.

Monarch’s mark shattered a Mason City High School record that had stood since 2014. Kendall Cornick was the previous record-holder. She ran the 100-meter hurdles in 16.06.

Mason City’s Janae Hansen claimed a gold medal in the 800-meter. Riverhawk freshman Brogan Evans finished just behind Hansen in the event, placing second.

Four Riverhawk relay teams earned silver medals. Mason City finished second in the shuttle hurdle, 4x800-meter, 4x400-meter and sprint medley relays.

Audra Mulholland also collected two silvers as an individual. She placed second in the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs.

Ellea Lewerke and Megan Tobin both registered third-place finishes, competing in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash, respectively.

“I can't say enough good things about this team,” Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Some of the girls were put in areas they hadn't done before to get points for the team. One of the highlights was definitely Rosa breaking the school record in the 100-meter hurdles. She has been talking about breaking that for the last couple of years, so it was great that she did.”

North Central Conference Track and Field Championships

Clear Lake won the girls’ division of the North Central Conference Track and Field Championships at Dodger Stadium in Fort Dodge with 163.5 team points. The Lions finished 22 points ahead of the second-place Algona Bulldogs.

Reese Brownlee led the Lions with three gold medals. The sophomore placed first in the long jump, 100-meter dash and 400-meter run.

Clear Lake also placed first in the shuttle hurdle relay. The group featured Madison Leisure, Lily Lilliberg, Rebekah Steinbron and Anna Feuerbach.

The Clear Lake boys finished second in the NCC Boys’ Track and Field Championships at Webster City High School. The Lions racked up 139 team points. First-place Algona tallied 151 points.

Dylan Litzel placed first in the high jump for the Clear Lake boys. The Lions shuttle hurdle relay team — which features Gage Larson, Derek Erpelding, Max Larson and Cooper Cooke — also claimed a gold medal.

Clear Lake rounded out its performance with a first-place finish in the boys’ 4x800-meter run. Jack Crane, Marcus Skidmore, Jack Englin and Aidan Manemann competed in the 4x800 for the Lions.