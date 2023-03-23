Mason City High School’s Hobart brothers are at it again. Drew and Kale Hobart both claimed gold medals at the Wartburg College Invitational in Waverly on Tuesday.

Kale and Drew recorded first-place finishes in the high jump and long jump, respectively. Drew leapt 6.25 meters, and Kale sailed over six feet high.

Mason City also got solid performances out of Ethen Roberts and Justyn Rivera in the long jump and high jump. Roberts placed fifth in the high jump, hitting a top mark of just over five feet. Rivera was third in the long jump with a 6.16-meter leap.

Drew and Kale also competed against each other in the 55-meter hurdles. Kale finished second with a career-best 7.91-second time. Drew placed eighth, running the race in 8.35 seconds.

The Hobarts weren’t the only Riverhawks to place first at Wartburg. Mason City’s 4x800-meter boys’ relay team finished first with an 8:15.46 time. The group — which featured Jess Cornick, James Fingalsen, Ra’Shaun Wynter and Kaden Tyler — crossed the finish line nearly 20 seconds faster than the rest of the 19-team field.

Cade Meyer also recorded a top-10 finish for Mason City. The sophomore registered a career-long 13.76-meter throw in the shot put to place sixth.

Mason City’s Kasin Byre also put together a strong showing for the Riverhawks, placing eight in the 400-meter. He clocked a 57.36-second time.

The Mason City girls’ track and field team also had a solid outing at Wartburg, recording nine top 10 finishes.

Rosa Monarch and Gwen Fiser were the Riverhawks’ top-performing girls. Fiser and Monarch finished fifth and sixth in the 55-meter hurdles, respectively. Fiser’s 9.40 time was a personal record.

In the girls’ 3,000-meter, Audra Mulholland posted a second-place finish for the Riverhawks. She ran the race in 11:32.17.

Shot put athletes Adyson Evans and Jaelyn Falls both threw career bests in Waverly. Evans and Falls recorded 9.58 and 9.15-meter throws, respectively. Evans placed sixth, and Falls was eighth.

The Riverhawk girls’ track team’s 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay squads finished seventh, sixth and seventh, respectively.

“I was really pleased with the girls' preparation for their events and the way they competed all night,” Mason City girls’ track and field coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “There were some nice improvements from our first meet at UNI to this one. We compete next at the University of Dubuque on Saturday for our final indoor meet before looking towards our first outdoor meet at Waukee next Tuesday.”