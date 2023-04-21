Throwing is in Charlee Morton’s DNA. Now a high school sophomore, Morton has had a shot or disc in her hand since she was in grade school.

Charlee estimates that her father, Brandon Morton, introduced her to shot put and discus throw events when she was in fourth grade. Since then, she’s become a national champion and 2022 IGHSAU State Track and Field Championships qualifier.

“I started, maybe, when I was in fourth grade, I would say,” Charlee said. “My dad was a throws coach. I don’t really remember how we started. I don’t know if he said, ‘Hey Charlee, do you want to throw?’ Maybe I brought it up to him. I don’t remember that situation exactly, but I started throwing young.”

Charlee and Brandon aren’t the only Mortons that throw. They’re both part of a larger dynasty. Charlee has four siblings, and all of them have experience hurling the shot and disc.

Charlee is the oldest of the Morton bunch. Being the eldest sibling is a responsibility she takes seriously. Charlee loves to compete against her family, and they constantly push her to become a better thrower.

“So, I’m the oldest, and I have younger siblings,” Charlee said. “I think my brother (Beau) and I have a little bit of competition because he’s an eighth grader and we throw the same weights right now. So, we have a competition there, but I feel like, with me being the oldest, I’m trying to help lead them, help coach them, help show them the way because I know the rest of them really like it.”

The Morton siblings have always had an expert teacher in their corner. Brandon was a thrower in high school, and he went to hold coaching positions with Waukee and Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s track and field teams.

Though he has formally stepped away from coaching, Brandon still works with his children and some of HDC’s high school throwers.

“The Mortons are a big track and field family,” HDC coach Nikki Donnenworth said. “Their whole family has been working with Brandon since they were really, really little. We’re just happy that we kind of get to come along for the ride. He knows what he’s doing, and Charlee is finally in high school now. So, we’re really getting to see how strong she really is and how much work she’s put in all these years.”

With Brandon teaching her, Charlee went from newcomer to nationally prominent thrower in about five years.

In eighth grade, Charlee and Brandon traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, for a USA Track and Field meet. Charlee competed in multiple state and regional qualifiers before she ultimately earned a spot in Florida.

Charlee entered the national event with a lower ranking than she had hoped. She was No. 6 in a field of about 50 throwers. Charlee wasn’t satisfied with the number attached to her name, so she didn’t let it hold her back when it was her turn to participate in the shot put.

“I remember my dad telling me I could do it, I could get first because the length the other girls were throwing was beatable,” Charlee said. “I feel like that confidence helped me. So, I went into the meet, and my first throw was my best throw. I started off strong and ended up winning that meet. I was shocked. I had confidence, but I really didn’t think I could win a national meet. I think that really gave me a lot of confidence in myself.”

Charlee had an opportunity to participate in another national throwing event last year, but she opted out of the meet. She will, however, have another chance to compete in a high-profile competition next week.

Charlee qualified for the 2023 Drake Relays earlier this season. She knew she had the firepower to make it to Drake’s track in Des Moines because she hit the blue standard last year.

Charlee did not qualify for the 2022 Drake Relays despite the distance of her throws. She recorded her blue standard-length tosses after the qualifying period for last year’s event ended.

“I threw the distance after the cut off,” Morton said. “So, I could have made it last year. That kind of drove me. That was one of my goals for this year — make it to Drake in both events. Not being able to make it last year drove me even more to be like ‘I gotta make it this year.’”

Charlee blew past this season’s blue standards. Her longest throw in the shot put this season (42’ 7”) exceeded Drake qualifying length by nearly two feet. She bested the blue standard in discus throw by more than four feet with a toss of 132’ 2.”

Charlee attributes her success this season to a technique change she and her father decided to make before the season. For the first few years of her career, Charlee used a glide motion when she threw the shot. This year, she ditched the glide in favor of a pre-toss spin.

Charlee said she typically begins her offseason training in December. She added that this year’s workouts were designed to help her perfect her shot put spin.

“My dad and I had a plan, thinking that I was going to do a spin in shot put my sophomore year, maybe my junior year,” Charlee said. “So, during the offseason, I started working on it. I do it for discus, so I already knew how to do it. It was just transferring it over to shot put. We thought it would get me more power — using the spin over the glide.”

With her new technique at her disposal, Charlee is setting her expectations for the Drake Relays high. Charlee wants to finish inside the top five in both shot put and discus throw — even though the competition won’t be split up by school size or age.

Charlee isn’t afraid of the enormity and depth of the field she’ll be up against. She actually welcomes the challenge and looks forward to showcasing her abilities.

“As an athlete, I thrive under competition,” Morton said. “I love having competition. I feel like I’m really going to end up liking it because some of the meets here obviously aren’t as competitive as (Drake). I think I’ll throw better because of that competition.”

Charlee added that she used to be scared to throw in front of big crowds. She recalled that, last year at the state track meet, she felt pressured to throw well because there were so many fans in attendance.

Charlee has since adjusted her mindset, and she believes she is prepared to throw in front of lots of people at the blue oval.

“When I walked into (state) last year, it was kind of scary, at first,” Charlee said. “But I just loved it. I came back the second day, and I was like, ‘I just want to be here. The atmosphere is so great.’ All the people there, all the people cheering for different events — I just loved it there.”

Despite the success Charlee has found early in her career, she never hesitates to help her teammates. She and Brandon frequently host clinics for HDC’s other throwers. Charlee also guides her fellow Bulldogs with techniques at practice and workout regimens in the weight room.

“Charlee is out there every day, and her and the other two throwers we have are kind of working through what’s working or what’s not working,” Donnenwerth said. “It’s just fun to sit back and watch their conversations because it’s such a high level of intelligence of the sport. She’s been a huge help for her teammates, and they’ve been encouraging her as well.”

Charlee isn’t just a great teammate at practice and in the locker room. On the track, she’s willing to contribute in any way she can. Donnenwerth said Charlee has run some sprint and relay events this year to help the Bulldogs score more points.

HDC has just 14 girls on its roster. Thanks, in part, to Charlee’s efforts, however, the Bulldogs have racked up three top-five finishes this year.

“She is not slow,” Donnenwerth said. “She likes to get into races ... She fills some spaces for us in sprint events, and she holds her own. She wants to run in workouts, she wants to get faster. She knows her foot speed is huge in the ring.

“She really can put all that together. She understands that work she does with her speed and running will help her in (throwing events).”

Charlee will get her chance to compete in the Drake Relays on April 27. Girls’ shot put is tentatively scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Girls’ discus throw will follow at 8:30 a.m. Friday.