The 113th Drake Relays are underway, and more than a dozen athletes in The Globe Gazette’s coverage area have qualified. High school events begin at 2:30 p.m Thursday with the girls’ discus throw and end Saturday at 5:16 p.m. with the boys’ 4x400-meter relay.

To prepare for the action, take a look at The Globe Gazette’s top five area athletes to watch at the blue oval in Des Moines:

1. James Fingalsen, Mason City

Fingalsen will have championship aspirations in multiple events this week. He’s seeded second and third in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs, respectively.

His best official time in the 400-meter run is 48.82. The senior’s fastest time in the 800-meter is 1:54.88

Washington’s Elijah Morris is the No. 1 seed in the 400-meter run. His quickest mark of the year is 48.49.

Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash leads the field in the 800-meter. His top mark of the season is 1:53.90.

Fingalsen is also part of Mason City’s 4x400-meter relay team. The Riverhawks are the No. 1 seed in the event. Their best time of the year is 3:19.81. Mason City’s 4x400 mark is tops in the state of Iowa by nearly two seconds.

The boys’ 800 and 400-meter finals will begin at 1:48 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., respectively, on Friday.

2. Kale Hobart, Mason City

Hobart and Fingalsen make up 50% of Mason City’s boys’ 4x400-meter relay team. Senior Kaden Tyler and sophomore Ra’Shaun Wynter are the other members of the Riverhawks’ top-seeded relay group.

The 4x400-meter relay is one of four events Hobart will be competing in this week. He also qualified for the event in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles and the high jump

Hobart’s best individual event is the 400-meter hurdles. He’s the No. 7 seed in the field with a top time of 54.57. Linn-Mar senior Nicholas Gorsich is the No. 1 seed in the 400-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 52.02.

Hobart is seeded 11th and 22nd in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump, respectively. His fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles is 14.86. The senior is less than half a second off of Gorsich’s state-leading time of 14.38. Hobart’s best leap of the year in the high jump is 6’ 4.”

The boys’ high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 8:44 a.m. Friday and 12:53 p.m. Saturday, respectively.

3. Dakota Carlson, Forest City

Every time Carlson leaps, prepare to be dazzled. The junior is ranked third in the state in the boys’ high jump.

His best leap of the year — 6’ 8” — came during the North Iowa Indoor Championships in March. When Carlson was jumping at Clear Lake’s wellness center, crowds formed around him to see how high he could go.

Carlson is currently 2.5 feet away from the top jump in the state. The No. 1 seed in the event is Linn-Mar’s T.J. Jackson.

Carlson will be up against 29 other jumpers. The second-seeded high jumper is Iowa City High’s Matt Schaeckenbach, who has a top leap of 10’ 10.25” to his name.

4. Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Morton is an underclassman, but she’s not afraid to compete against the best competition in the state. The sophomore is seeded second and eighth in the girls’ shot put and discus throw, respectively.

Morton’s season-best throw of 42’ 7” trails the No. 1 toss in the state by four inches. North Scott’s Josie Hanenburg is the top seed in the shot put.

Morton has flung the discus as far as 132’ 3'' this year. The number trails top-seeded Reese Goodlet’s best throw by just over 11 feet.

The girls’ discus throw will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with the shot put to follow at 9 a.m. Friday.

5. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

Like Hobart, Morton and Fingalsen, Brownlee has qualified for multiple events as an individual. The sophomore is seeded 27th, sixth and 13th in the girls’ 100-meter dash, 400-meter run and long jump, respectively.

Brownlee’s best time in the 400-meter run trails No. 1 seed Sidney Swartzendruber’s top mark by about 1.5 seconds. Brownlee’s fastest 400 time is 57.96.

Brownlee qualified for the 100-meter dash with a 12.71-second time. She earned a spot in the long jump field with a leap of 17’ 8.5.”

Panorama’s Jaidyn Sellers leads the pack in the 100-meter with a 12.10 time. Jaden Pratt of Ankeny Centennial is seeded first in the long jump with a season-best hop of 18’ 8.”

The long jump, 100-meter dash and 400-meter run are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Thursday, 8:58 a.m. Friday and 5:14 p.m. Friday, respectively.

Honorable mention: Keely Collins, Charles City

Collins is the No. 3 seed in the girls’ high jump. Her season-best mark of 5’ 7” is just one inch off top-seeded Josie Moreland’s No. 1 jump of the year.

Collins will compete in the high jump at 9:30 a.m. Friday.