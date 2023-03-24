As a crowd formed around Dakota Carlson, a hush fell over the Clear Lake Wellness Center. Carlson was two strikes deep in the high jump and trying to clear a 6-foot-6 bar at the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Championships Friday night.

Carlson leapt over the bar and the crowd breathed a sigh of relief. The junior walked away from the landing zone having tied his old personal record of 6-foot-6.

When he prepared for his 6-foot-7 attempt, Carlson hit another gear. The Forest City native cleared the 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8 bars without incurring a single strike.

“I started off good, hitting them every single time,” Carlson said fresh off his performance. “I didn’t miss one until, I think, 6’ 4.” Usually, that’s where I start to struggle anyway. After that, I hit 6’ 6” and I was just on the gas then. It felt so good. That was my PR last year. I don’t know what hit me today but I felt it in me.”

Carlson actually undersold his performance a little in his interview with the Globe Gazette. He hit the 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5 marks without a strike. His performance was good for a first-place finish.

Carlson’s 6-foot-8 jump didn’t just earn him a personal record and gold medal. His indoor leap was the second-best in the state of Iowa as of Friday evening. Iowa City High’s Matt Schaeckenbach has the top jump in the state so far this year at 6’ 10.25.”

“It means a lot to me,” Carlson said of his new state high jump ranking. “Last year, I was up there. I was top five for most of the season. I got to Drake Relays and I think I got ninth. That was OK for what I could do. Then, I went to state and got second, but that was only at 6’ 2.” I wish I got higher but I still got second, so I can’t really complain.”

Carlson’s jump in Clear Lake was the 16th-best in the nation at the time of this story’s publication. Cooper Williams of BC Athletics in Arkansas has the No. 1 leap in the country at 6’ 11.5.”

“I would never have thought I could do that,” Carlson said of his national ranking. “I mean, I’m not that tall, so I truly thought that would limit me. It’s proven me otherwise today.”

While Carlson’s height might put him at a disadvantage, his confidence has given him a leg up on his competition in the last two seasons. Carlson said the most important thing he tries to do while he’s jumping is stay calm.

Elijah Weaver, who competed in the high jump for Forest City last season and has since graduated, preached the importance of clam mentality to Carlson. After his jump Friday, Carlson acknowledged that he owes a lot of his success to Weaver.

“I used to get so down on myself when I messed up, but that dude would lift me up every single time,” Carlson said. “He’s the reason that I can calm myself down easier. He makes me think I can do it and that I’m worth it.”

Carlson’s jump also helped put the North Iowa Indoor Championships on the map both statewide and nationally. Before this week, Clear Lake had never hosted an indoor track meet.

“That high jump that was here, that Forest City kid, that kind of atmosphere is exactly what I envisioned with this event,” Clear Lake boys’ track and field head coach Tyler Havens said.

With a career-best leap under his belt, Carlson has just one goal left — get to the top of the state high jump leaderboard. His next opportunity to do so will likely come at the Nevada Invitational on March 28.

“That’s my goal,” Carlson said. “That’s everyone’s goal is to be No. 1.”