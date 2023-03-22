High expectations don’t seem to bother Reese Brownlee. The sophomore has already competed in two of the biggest high school track events the U.S. has to offer — the Drake Relays and Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Neither event fazed Brownlee. At the Nike event in Eugene, Oregon, Brownlee claimed a gold medal against some of the stiffest competition in the country. The Clear Lake native won the freshmen girls’ 400-meter at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field last June.

Brownlee hasn’t missed a beat since then. She kicked off her second high school season with a first-place finish in the 200-meter at the A.D. Dickinson Relays on March 6 in Cedar Falls. Brownlee posted a 26.57-second time at the UNI-Dome, besting over 150 competitors from schools across Iowa.

Despite her recent run of dominance, Brownlee still has modest goals for this season. She said she doesn’t usually have a particular spot she’s aiming for on award stands. Rather, Brownlee just wants to be the best version of herself at the end of the year.

“By the end of the season, I just want to PR my 400, 200, and long jump,” Brownlee said. “I think that’s the main goal.”

Brownlee’s mentality is simple — control the controllables and don’t worry about anything else. She focuses on herself and lets the competition unfold around her.

Brownlee said she has her father to thank for her cool demeanor.

“My dad just taught me to be mentally there,” Brownlee said. “Whatever happens, happens. Do what you can to succeed.”

While Brownlee has found her share of individual success in the early portion of the 2023 season, she has never wavered as a teammate. Brownlee is invested in the success of her fellow Lions, and she’s willing to help them however she can.

“If she can help us in a relay in some opening events,” Puttmann said, “that’s the type of teammate she is, she’s willing to sacrifice some of her events along the way to have others succeed as well.”

Brownlee leads by example. After an interview with The Globe Gazette on Tuesday, she didn’t skip ahead in her warmup routine to catch up with her teammates. Brownlee started from the beginning, going through the same motions the rest of the team had moments earlier.

“She wants to lead by example,” Puttmann said. “She wants to show kids the right way to warm up. She’s not just going through the motions ... She has that attitude of helping, not one of those attitudes like ‘I am the best.’ You won’t ever see that out of her. If you do, you say something, and she’ll correct it. She has an attitude that all coaches like. That work ethic that she has — she’s just a great, great athlete. She’s great to have on the team.”

At the 2023 IGHSAU State Track and Field Championships, Brownlee finished sixth and third in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, respectively. The 26.57-second time she posted in the 200-meter at the 2023 Dickinson Relays is nearly half a second faster than the mark she hit in the event at state last year.

Brownlee has yet to officially participate in the long jump or 400-meter this season — though that will change on Thursday. Brownlee said she plans to compete in the long jump at the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Championships — a Clear Lake-hosted event featuring 12 area teams.

The Lions’ coaches aren't pushing Brownlee too hard early this season because they want her to be injury-free at the end of the year. Puttmann said Clear Lake has an injury prevention program set up for all its tracksters called Feed the Cat. The regimen is designed to keep athletes healthy and combat common ankle, hip and shin ailments.

The program requires the Lions to have two full-speed outings a week — whether it be a meet or practice. Then, Puttmann and company fill Clear Lake’s remaining practice days with low-intensity workouts that focus on technique.

The program stands to benefit Brownlee, who could compete at a high level at the state meet at the end of the year if she’s healthy.

“Talent-wise, if we keep her healthy, man, there's high expectations for her and she’s going to go a long way,” Puttmann said. “In the long jump, I think she’ll go to state in that.”