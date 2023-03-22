Clear Lake is changing the game for north Iowa area track and field teams this year. The Lions are hosting the first-ever North Iowa Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday and Friday.

Counting Clear Lake, 12 schools will participate in the event. Girls’ competitions will be held Thursday with boys’ events to follow on Friday.

The meet will take place at the wellness center in Clear Lake — a facility that is just over a year old. The complex is attached to Clear Lake High School but open to the general public.

“We’re very excited to use our own facility for something like that,” Clear Lake Activities Director Troy Tysdahl said. “... We ended up talking to coaches and called it the North Iowa Indoor Championships and saw what schools wanted to come. The response was overwhelming.

“We had to cap it at 12 teams just to make sure we won’t be here all night. It’s great for our kids to have a chance to compete at an indoor meet right here in Clear Lake, in north Iowa. It’s crazy to even think about a little bit.”

This season is Clear Lake’s second with access to the new indoor track. The North Iowa Indoor Championships occupy a spot in the Lions’ schedule that used to be filled by an outdoor scrimmage.

Tysdahl said the Lions nixed the scrimmage in favor of the indoor event because weather often interferes with outdoor activities in the spring. Current rules in the state of Iowa also force teams to separate their indoor and outdoor seasons. Once a team competes in an outdoor event, it can’t participate in any additional indoor competitions.

“It’s a really big game-changer,” Clear Lake boys’ runner Marcus Skidmore said. “A lot of the schools in the area, they don’t have access to an indoor track. Having the indoor track is just so amazing. You can go in here every single day and you don’t have to take days off for the cold.”

Before the facility was completed, Clear Lake had to get creative with its indoor practices. The Lions used to run up and down stairs and hallways in their high school. Practicing on harsh surfaces like steps and hallway floors often led to injuries. Now that they’re using the indoor track, the Lions have been a lot healthier.

“In the past, if we had to because of weather conditions, we were in the hallways,” Clear Lake girls’ track and field coach Shawn Puttmann said. “Knowing the foundation that we had there to run on, there were a lot of shin splints. We used to do stairs and just be creative in the hallways and gymnasium. Now, with this facility, it’s second to none.”

“It’s awesome. This is my 14th year of coaching. Honestly, I never thought I would see this in my coaching career — this kind of a facility for Clear Lake. It’s really special.”

Clear Lake will welcome the likes of Forest City, Central Springs, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Saint Ansgar and Hampton-Dumont-CAL this week. The competition will help the Lions gauge where their teams stand among their peers.

The event also gives athletes another chance to qualify for the 2023 Drake Relays, which will be held in Des Moines from April 27-29.

Puttmann said that, while the Lions want to send as many athletes as they can to the Drake Relays, he and his team have their sights set on bigger goals. The Clear Lake girls’ track and field team has regional and district championship aspirations.

“Our goal this year is to win meets,” Puttmann said. “The ultimate goal though is the end of the year, when conference and districts come around. I think we have a strong, strong chance at repeating the conference. I think one of the goals for the girls this year is to win their district. We were third last year but very close to first place.”

Tysdahl and Puttmann both hope the North Iowa Indoor Championships blossom into an annual event after this season. The Lions want to set the tone for the event this week in case it becomes a yearly fixture on their calendar. Skidmore and company are anxious to defend their home turf.

“For a team, I think we could go and win this meet,” Skidmore said. “It’s our home meet. There’s going to be 11 teams there, but I think we could win it by a good amount.

“It’s a real big deal. It just sets the tone for the rest of the season. If we do bad and we get beat by a bunch of these teams, it’s gonna look bad for us and everybody might be a little bit down. If we win, it’ll set the train for the other meets and everyone will be enthused to go out and compete and win.”