Rosa Monarch etched her name into Mason City High School’s record books Saturday, running the girls’ 55-meter hurdles faster than any Riverhawk ever has. Monarch posted a 9.22-second time and finished sixth at the state indoor track and field championships.

Nienke van Aalst previously held Mason City’s record in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles. She ran her career-best 9.24 time in 2019.

Monarch wasn’t the only Riverhawk that had a solid showing at the state indoor girls’ championships. Freshman Brogan Evans posted a career-best 2:29.26 time in the 800-meter dash and finished third.

Thrower Jaelyn Falls also recorded a top-five finish. The junior placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 31’ 11.5.”

Audra Mullholland had a solid showing at the event, which was held at the University of Dubuque, placing sixth in the 3000-meter. She clocked an 11:30.95 time.

Mason City’s two other top-10 finishers were Gwen Fiser and Ellea Lewerke. Both competed in the 55-meter hurdles. Lewerke placed eighth with 9.39 time, and Fiser finished 10th in the race at 9.63 seconds.

The Riverhawks' 4x800 and 4x400-meter teams also produced top 10s, placing seventh and sixth respectively.

“Saying that my other coaches and I were pleased with all of the girls' performances for our final indoor meet would be an understatement,” Mason City head coach Jim Lee wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “They all really stepped it up another notch and it was so much fun watching them have the success they did.

“Rosa breaking the 55-meter hurdle school record in her last attempt at it after being so close was extremely satisfying. Brogan already breaking 2:30 in the open 800 indoors in her young career is definitely exciting. I am really looking forward to the outdoor season to continue building toward goals the girls have.”

Mason City’s next competition is Tuesday. The Riverhawks will travel to Waukee for the Warriors’ annual outdoor invitational at 4 p.m.