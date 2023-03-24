The inaugural North Iowa Indoor Girls’ Track and Field Championships ended in dramatic fashion Thursday night. Though Clear Lake led for much of the evening and ultimately raised the event’s trophy, Forest City made a late charge for the top of the podium.

Clear Lake led by seven points with one race to go — the 4x400-meter relay. Forest City claimed first in the relay with a 4:22.91 time. Clear Lake placed fifth, hitting a 4:38.94 mark.

Clear Lake and Forest City’s 4x400 results pushed their final team totals to 109 and 108, respectively.

“We had to rearrange a few things,” Clear Lake head coach Shawn Puttmann said after the meet. “In the long run, it paid off for us and everything. We just got to take care of these injuries and get (runners) back in and get them into more events. You know, the young kids, we had some freshmen step up. So, it worked out.”

The North Iowa Championships is the first indoor track meet the Lions have ever hosted. Clear Lake held the event in its new wellness center, which is just over a year old. Before the event, Clear Lake’s athletes emphasized their desire to defend their home turf.

“That’s super cool,” sophomore Reese Brownlee said of Clear Lake’s first-place team finish. “I think we all really wanted it, and that’s the reason we got it today. We wanted to represent Clear Lake really well in our home town.”

Key performances from the likes of Brownlee propelled the Lions to the top of the podium. Clear Lake had a handful of athletes claim gold medals.

Brownlee finished first in the 200-meter run and long jump. She posted a 26.44-second time in the 200-meter and leapt just under 17 feet in the long jump.

“It was good to get all the rust off,” Brownlee said. “This was my first time jumping for the season. It was a fun way to start off this track meet. We had momentum from there and ended up with a win. So, that was fun.”

Addie Doughan also played a pivotal role for the Lions Thursday. The sophomore finished first in the 800-meter and helped the Lions win the distance medley. Doughan, Hope Halverson, Anna Feuerbach and Emily McLaughlin posted a 14:06.74 time in the distance medley, dusting the rest of the field by about 90 seconds.

The 2:31.27 time Doughan registered in the 800-meter ranks inside the top 50 in the state of Iowa this season. Doughan was also part of the Lions’ 1600-meter sprint medley group that placed second with a 4:24.70 time.

Sophomore Rebekah Steinbron finished right behind Doughan in the 800-meter, placing third with a 2:43.79 time.

A number of other Lions also placed in the top five of their respective events. Sophomore Maddie Ott was one of those individuals. Ott finished fourth in the shot put, producing a career-best, 32’ 9” toss.

“I think things went really good today,” Ott said. “Definitely my third throw, I got my hips through and everything was just perfectly aligned. The third throw was the best one, so that went good for me today.”

McLaughlin and Feuerbach placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 1500-meter run. McLaughlin ran a career-best, 5:24.21 time.

Lydia Brattrud finished second in the 400-meter for the Lions. She ran the race in 1:05.61

Puttmann said the Lions neck-and-neck race with Forest City in the team standings Thursday will help show athletes like Brattrud and Ott that every performance is important. Puttmann added it’s important for the Lions to understand that award stand-worthy showings aren’t the only way to earn points.

“The kids need to know that those fifth, sixth-place finishes are points for us,” Puttmann said. “They keep adding to the total. They understand that they’re just as important as the first-place finishers that we have. Everybody is important on this team and plays an important role for us.”

The Lions will have the next three days off to nurse some of their injuries and recover from the battle the Indians gave them at home. The Lions won’t compete again until March 30, when they travel to the Central Springs Relays in Manly.

Results

1600-meter sprint medley

First — Forest City, 4:24.03 (Emma Anderson, Jalyn Hovenga, Bethany Warren, Lillian Nelson)

Second — Clear Lake, 4:24.70 (Maddie Leisure, Xada Johnson, Lydia Brattrud, Addie Doughan)

Third — Algona, 4:38.46 (Ava Henry, Ella Lawson, Macy Knapp, Moriah Knapp)

4x800-meter relay

First — Clear Lake, 11:02.20 (Anna Feuerbach, Rebekah Steinbron, Brooklyn Heesch, Emily McLaughlin

Second — Central Springs, 11:24.87 (Ella Pippert, Azaria McDonough, Aubrey Hoeft, Claire Rye)

Third — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 11:34.72 (Teeghan Bird, Aubree Gronewold, Lydia Maas, Zoe Erdman)

Shuttle hurdle relay

First — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 43.27 (Abigail Drier, Lily Hambly, Teaghan Bird, Aubryee Showalter)

Second — Saint Ansgar, 43.66 (Mariah Michaels, Kenzie Peterson, Ava Falk, Aspen Falk)

Third — Forest City, 43.84 (Jessa Swearingen, Lexi Isebrand, Alexis Nelson, Bethany Warren)

4x200-meter relay

First — Forest City, 1:54.98 (Colette Loges, Jayln Hovenga, Jessa Swearingen, Emma Anderson)

Second — Saint Ansgar, 1:55.56 (Mariah Michaels, Emma Hall, Brylee Wyniz, Natalie Bork)

Third — Nevada, 1:59.80 (Kylie Taylor, Stefany Riera Ramones, Lilly Goos, Madalyn Gibson)

4x400-meter relay

First — Forest City, 4:22.91 (Bethany Warren, Emma Anderson, Jayln Hovenga, Lillian Nelson)

Second — Saint Ansgar, 4:29.53 (Mariah Michaels, Amelia Porisch, Lila Powers, Natalie Bork)

Third — Algona, 4:32.96 (Kaitlyn Burns, Ella Lawson, Reese Taylor, Macy Knapp)

Distance Medley

First — Clear Lake, 14:06.74 (Emily McLaughlin, Hope Halverson, Anna Feuerbach, Addie Doughan)

Second — Nevada, 15:44.14 (Sophia Martinez, Alex Betting, Ava Vanderheyden, Brooke Axmear)

Third — Forest City, 16:48.45 (Allison Wirtjes, Katherine Klaassen, Lilly Holtan, Taylor Gassman)

60-meter hurdles

First — Kennedy Trca, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (10.27)

Second — Makayla Biesel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (10.28)

Third — Aspen Falk, Saint Ansgar (10.75)

60-meter dash

First — Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills (8.19)

Second — Jaslynn Dagel, Iowa Falls-Alden (8.21)

Third — Natalie Johnson, Algona (8.37)

400-meter run

First — Bethany Warren, Forest City (1:02.68)

Second — Lydia Brattrud, Clear Lake (1:05.61)

Third — Angel Sharar, Iowa Fall-Alden (1:08.46)

1500-meter run

First — Lillian Nelson, Forest City (5:18.37)

Second — Teah Miller, Iowa Falls-Alden (5:21.78)

Third — Emily McLaughlin, Clear Lake (5:24.21)

200-meter run

First — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake (26.44)

Second — Jaslynn Dagel, Iowa Falls-Alden (28.24)

Third — Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills (28.45)

800-meter run

First — Addie Doughan, Clear Lake (2:31.27)

Second — Abigail Harding, Iowa Falls-Alden (2:42.43)

Third — Rebekah Steinbron, Clear Lake (2:43.79)

3,000-meter run

First — Moriah Knapp, Algona (11:03.48)

Second — Teah Miller, Iowa Falls-Alden (11:29.70)

Third — Ella Pippert, Central Springs (13:14.28)

200-meter run

First — Makayla Beisel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (31.59)

Second — Saint Ansgar, Kenzie Peterson (33.29)

Third — Lexi Isebrand, Forest City (33.61)

High jump

First — Avery Easvold, Lake Mills (5’3”)

Tied Second — Lexi Isebrand, Forest City (5’)

Tied Second — Makayla Biesel, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5’)

Long jump

First — Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake (16’ 10.25”)

Second — Colette Loges, Forest City (15’ 7.25”)

Third — Summer Thompson, Algona (15’ 6.25”)

Shot put

First — Charlee Morton, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (37’ 3.75”)

Second — Madison Hillman, Saint Ansgar (34’ 8.5”)

Third — Madi Schmidt, Saint Ansgar (33’ 1.5”)

Team standings

Clear Lake 109 Forest City 108 Saint Ansgar 73 Algona 69 Iowa Falls-Alden 61 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46 Central Springs 40 Nevada 33 Lake Mills 27 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13 Webster City 12