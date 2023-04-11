Sprinters carved a path to victory for Clear Lake at Lions Field Tuesday, racking up five medals in short and mid-distance events.

Sophomores Titan Schmitt and Alex Kerr were the Lions' top two sprinters. Kerr and Schmitt finished first and second, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 23.33 and 23.61.

The duo also put up a one-two performance in the 100-meter dash. Schmitt placed first with a 11.55 time, and Kerr crossed the finish line in 11.72.

Zeke Nelson also got in on the action in the short-distance events, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.51-second time. The senior also won the 400-meter hurdles, completing the event in 57.35.

Thanks, in part, to Nelson, Kerr and Schmitt's efforts, the Lions amassed 167 total points in Tuesday's Clear Lake Relays. The Lions narrowly surpassed the second-place Algona Bulldogs' total of 162.

"I want us to win every meet," Schmitt said Tuesday. "I just do whatever it takes."

Schmitt, Kerr and Nelson also made significant contributions to the Lions' team total in relay events. The trio led Clear Lake's 800-meter sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay teams to first-place finishes. The Lions ran the shuttle hurdle relay and sprint medley in 1:03.05 and 1:37.56, respectively.

Clear Lake came close to earning gold medals in the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays. The Lions finished two hundredths of a second behind the first-place Bulldogs in the 4x100 with a 43.69 time. The Lions also placed second in the 4x400, completing the relay in 3:38.45.

"I thought we executed pretty well," Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said. "The goal tonight was definitely to win it, score as many points as we could, see what we could do against Algona. We won by five, so it was tight. The DQ in the distance medley hurt us. That should be a 13-point win, but things never go perfectly. If we can have a race like that and still pull it off, we'll be sitting pretty good."

The Lions' effort was sprinter-centric, but a few of their distance runners also hit the podium. Senior Marcus Skidmore placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.12. He also helped Clear Lake's 4x800-meter relay team claim gold. The group ran its race in 8:33.55.

Clear Lake sophomore Owen Smith was second in the 3200-meter run, clocking a 10:53.48 time. High jumper Dylan Litzel finished second in his event, registering a 6-foot leap.

"These guys have been really good," Havens said of his team. "Even the last couple years, we've never really had issues in tight spots and big moments. These guys are definitely ready for the occasion. They knew what the goal was coming into today.

Spectacular sophomores

Kerr and Schmitt have pushed each other all season long. The sprinters compete against one another at practice every week. Schmitt said the reason he and Kerr have been so good this season is because they make each other faster.

"He's been working really hard this year," Schmitt said of Kerr. "He's quick too. We run a lot of the same races, so we want to beat each other, and that makes us faster."

Havens said he pits Kerr and Schmitt against each other intentionally. He added that the duo will likely hit many podiums together this season, including the North Central Conference Championship's award stand.

"We definitely put them up," Havens said. "That's what teammates are for. You don't want to be the best guy with nobody else to train with. So, to have those two guys that tight is really good for us as a whole."

Big picture

The Lions have now won two events in Clear Lake this season. Clear Lake won the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Championships in March and followed that performance with a gold medal showing at its outdoor relay event Tuesday.

The Lions can sweep their lineup of 2023 home events with another No. 1 finish Friday at 4 p.m. Clear Lake will host its annual coed relay event at that time.

"It's really important to us," Schmitt said of the Lions' home meets. "It's our home field, home track, and we want to defend it in any sport."

Up next

After they host the coed relays on Friday, the Lions will pack up a bus and travel to Iowa City to compete in the 2023 Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival. Action will begin Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Iowa City West High School.

The meet will serve as one of the Lions' final five chances to qualify athletes for the 2023 Drake Relays, which will be held April 26-29 in Des Moines.

Despite the added pressure a push for Drake qualifications can put on a team, Schmitt and the Lions have set simple goals for the next few weeks of the season.

"I just want us to keep pushing each other, keep pushing ourselves to get better each and every day," Schmitt said. "Hopefully, that takes us far."

Team results

1. Clear Lake 167

2. Algona 162

3. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 91.5

4. Osage 77

5. Forest City 74.5

6. Belmond-Klemme 56

T7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50

T7. Lake Mills 50

Individual results

100-meter dash

First — Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake (11.55)

Second — Alex Kerr, Clear Lake (11.72)

Third — Vinton Feldman, Forest City (11.81)

110-meter hurdles

First — Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake (15.51)

Second — Michael Johnson, Osage (15.69)

Third — Alex Isebrand, Forest City (17.07)

200-meter run

First — Alex Kerr, Clear Lake (23.33)

Second — Titan Schmitt (23.61)

Third — Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (24.38)

400-meter run

First — Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme (52.05)

Second — Logan Bacon, Lake Mills (53.43)

Third — Gage Plagge, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (53.93)

400-meter hurdles

First — Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake (57.35)

Second — Caleb Omdahl, Algona (58.20)

Third — Gage Plagge, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1:02.47)

800-meter run

First — Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme (2:02.81)

Second — Gavin Weber, Algona (2:05.42)

Third — Marcus Skidmore, Clear Lake (2:06.12)

1600-meter run

First — Gavin Weber, Algona (4:46.46)

Second — Justin Rygh, Lake Mills (4:47.15)

Third — Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme (4:52.80)

3200-meter run

First — Ryan Stundahl, Algona (10:44.57)

Second — Owen Smith, Clear Lake (10:53.48)

Third — Jace Mortensen, Algona (11:06.08)

Discus throw

First — Mason Allen, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (139' 5")

Second — Colby Krustsinger, Forest City (123' 6")

Third — Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (118')

High jump

First — Caleb Omdahl, Alonga (6' 1")

T2 — Dylan Litzel, Clear Lake (6')

T2 — Braden Gabrielson, Belmond-Klemme (6')

Long jump

First — Gage Plagge, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (20' 1")

Second — Landon Arends, Osage (19' 16.5")

Third — Carlos Gomez, Algona (19' 6")

Shot put

First — Colby Krustsinger, Forest City (46' 4")

Second — Jack Limbaugh, Algona (45' 5")

Third — Max Nevitt, Algona (44')

800-meter sprint medley relay

First — Clear Lake, 1:37.56 (Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Aidan Hartl, Blake Enke)

Second — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1:37.58 (Jack Drier, Tate Murray, Tony Valenzuela, Gavin Meader)

Third — Algona, 1:38.21 (Porter Reffer, Lamorn Ulfers, Ashton Moreno Evan Allie)

1600-meter sprint medley relay

First — Algona, 3:55.34 (Porter Reffer, Alex Manske, Evan Allie, Caden Weber)

Second — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 4:09.84 (Brody Strother, Karter Janssen Carson Hisler, Ethan Miller)

Third — Osage, 4:13.67 (Cade Machin, Hossyn Dalager, Trinity Diners)

4x100-meter relay

First — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 43.67 (Jack Drier, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader, Tony Valenzuela)

Second — Clear Lake, 43.69 (Titan Schmitt, Sam Dodge, Alex Kerr, Blake Enke)

Third — Algona, 44.49 (Porter Reffer, Lamorn Ulfers, Alex Manske, Evan Allie)

4x200-meter relay

First — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1:30.83 (Jack Drier, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader, Tony Valenzuela)

Second — Osage, 1:34.97 (Cade Machin, Quinn Street, Brayden Onken, Landon Arends)

Third — Clear Lake, 1:35.04 (Tate Garman, Aidan Hartl, Sam Dodge, Blake Enke)

4x400-meter relay

First — Algona, 3:32.24 (Evan Allie, Ashton Moreno, Caleb Omdahl, Caden Weber

Second — Clear Lake, 3:38.45 (Jack Englin, Aidan Manemann, Marcus Skidmore, Zeke Nelson

Third — Osage, 3:42.24 (Hossyn Dalage Quinn Street, Michael Johnson, Jake Krebsbatch

4x800-meter

First — Clear Lake, 8:33.55 (Jack Crane, Marcus Skidmore, Jack Englin, Aidan Manemann)

Second — Algona, 8:37.37 (Joseph Ricklefs, Gavin Weber, Isaac Wilson, Caden Weber)

Third — Lake Mills, 9:00.05 (Kacey Renneker, Kade Van Roekel, Just Rygh, Jeremiah Jensen)

Shuttle hurdle relay

First — Clear Lake, 1:03.05 (Derek Erpelding, Zeke Nelson, Cooper Cooke, Gage Larson)

Second — Osage, 1:07 (Parker Kisley, Sevryn Dodd, Noah Dalager, Michael Johnson)

Third — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1:10.34 (Karter Janssen Colin Bird, Tate Murray, Aiden Polk)