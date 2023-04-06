The Mason City boys’ track and field team had tall expectations coming into the 2023 season. One group the Riverhawks were particularly excited about was their 4x400-meter relay team.

The outfit — which features junior Ra’Shaun Wynter and seniors Kale Hobart, James Finglasen and Kaden Tyler — finished first at the Drake Relays and fifth at the IHSAA State Championships in 2022.

Before this season began, Hobart, Tyler and Fingalsen found a unique way to get their lofty goals off their minds. The trio took a seniors’ trip to Mexico during Mason City High School’s spring break. While the getaway proved to be an effective way to relax, Hobart and company still took advantage of the country’s warmer temperatures.

“The three of us on the team went to Mexico earlier, like spring break,” Tyler said. “We ran a bit in Mexico. We always give each other a hard time if one of us is not running or skipping workouts and stuff. If one of us isn’t getting our time in the 4x4, then we give them a hard time. It helps a lot. They always be giving me a hard time too, if I’m not giving my best. The chemistry is definitely there with us. We’ve always had a tight bond with each other.”

The ties Mason City’s 4x400 runners share go beyond a trip south. The seniors have been friends since they were in grade school together. Fingalsen, Tyler and Hobart competed with each other in various sports long before they arrived at Mason City High School.

The group’s chemistry doesn’t just rely on elementary school connections either. This season is Wynter, Tyler, Fingalsen and Hobart’s second full year competing together in the 4x400.

“We can take a couple jokes from each other,” Fingalsen said. “After races, before races, we’re always trying to see who’s gonna do better and stuff. At the end of the day, we’re always going to be best friends. We’re gonna take the jokes as motivation to get better day-by-day.”

Fingalsen and his teammates haven’t been bashful when they have talked about their aspirations this season. The 4x400 group seems to have a state-podium-or-bust mentality as outdoor track season heats up.

“You know, last year we finished first at Drake Relays and then got fifth in the 4x4 at state, so that wasn’t the best,” Fingalsen said. “This year, we’re hoping to not only win Drake again but keep that same momentum going into state.”

Mason City’s 4x400 team has justified its expectations so far this season. The squad has already won three high-profile events, claiming gold at the Dickinson Relays, IATC Indoor Championships and Decorah Early Bird.

The fastest time Fingalsen, Tyler, Wynter and Hobart posted in those events was 3:21.41. They ran that time in the IATC Championships at Iowa State University in Ames on March 10.

“They saw what they accomplished last year — and they did some really great things last year — but they really challenged themselves to come back this year with even greater expectations and goals,” Mason City boys’ track coach Tyler Ketelsen said. “They do a great job holding each other accountable to that.

“They can also have a comfortable enough relationship where they give each other the business when they know somebody is slacking off. They’re OK with telling them that too.”

All of the Riverhawks’ 4x400 runners are multisport athletes. Hobart and Tyler play football in the fall, while Fingalsen and Wynter run cross country. During the winter, Wynter is a swimmer, and Tyler and Hobart suit up for the boys’ basketball team. Fingalsen dedicated himself to offseason track workouts instead of playing a sport this winter.

The quartet has not shown any signs of fatigue despite the short amount of down time its runners have between the fall, spring and winter sports seasons.

“I didn’t think we were going to be this fast,” Hobart said. “We definitely knew we were going to be up there. I think the results we’ve done for packs have really shown.”

Hobart and Fingalsen have also set big goals for themselves in individual events this year. Fingalsen wants to medal in the 800 and 400-meter runs at state. He said he’d also like to help Mason City’s 4x800-meter and sprint medley teams make the podium in the end-of-season event.

Fingalsen has already qualified for the Drake Relays in the 800-meter run. He posted a 1:56.59 time at the IATC Championships to earn a spot in Des Moines.

Fingalsen and Tyler have also met the blue oval standard in the 400-meter run. Tyler and Fingalsen have recorded times of 50.04 and 49.62, respectively. Fingalsen’s 49.62-second run is good for a MCHS record.

Hobart has considerable aspirations in the high jump and a few hurdle events. At the Decorah Invitational, he won the high jump, 400-meter hurdles, and 110-meter hurdles.

Hobart has come close to earning spots at Drake in the high jump and 400-meter hurdles this season. He is currently two inches short of Drake qualification in the high jump and less than half a second shy of the blue oval standard in the 400-meter hurdles.

Hobart and his teammates still have plenty of time to hit their pre-Drake goals. The Riverhawks are slated to compete in eight meets before they travel to Drake Stadium at the end of April.

While they are invested in the upcoming opportunities they have in their individual events, Tyler, Fingalsen, Wynter and Hobart remain focused on their efforts in the 4x400.

“A lot of it is just bringing the stuff we did last year to this year,” Hobart said. “We’re working even harder. Obviously, our coaches have pushed us really hard. We’ve done really hard workouts and the results have shown. These guys together, all of us working together and pushing each other every single day, it’s honestly just been really good.”