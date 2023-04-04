Mason City and Clear Lake finished first and third, respectively, at the Decorah Early Bird on Monday. The Riverhawks racked up 146 team points, and the Lions amassed 125.

Mason City finished just one point ahead of second-place Decorah. The Riverhawks first-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay proved to be the difference-maker in the meet. Kale Hobart, Kaden Tyler, Ra’Shaun Wynter and James Fingalsen posted a 3:25.75 time.

Clear Lake’s 4x400 squad — led by Alex Kerr, Titan Schmitt, Sam Dodge and Nathan O’Neil — placed third with a 3:40.64 time. Decorah’s 3:43.02 mark was good for fourth.

Four of Mason City’s other relay teams made the medal stand. The Riverhawks finished first in the 800 sprint and distance medleys, second in the 4x800 and 4x100-meter relays and third in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay.

Mason City’s 800 sprint medley, distance medley, 4x800-meter relay, 4x100-meter relay and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay groups posted times of 1:34.34, 3:49.54, 8:43.76, 45.27 and 1:09.84, respectively. Jess Cornick, Tate Millsap, Brandt Haakenstad, Wynter, Justyn Rivera, Fingalsen, Tyler, Javel Lee, Drew Hobart, Kale Hobart, Thomas Medlin, Lane Hansen, Dane Hansen and Ethen Roberts were among the athletes that competed on the Riverhawks’ various relay teams.

Kale Hobart spearheaded Mason City's efforts in the Decorah Early Bird's individual events. The senior placed first in the 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and high jump. He posted times of 15.44 and 55.34 in the 110 and 400-meter hurdles, respectively. Hobart recorded a leap of 6’ 2” in the high jump.

Fingalsen also won an individual gold medal for the Riverhawks, placing first in the 800-meter run with a 2:09.26 time. Wynter followed Fingalsen’s lead, claiming a top spot on the podium in the 400-meter dash with a 52.57-second time.

Mason City had two other athletes place first in individual events — Cornick and Cade Meyer. Cornick reigned victorious in the 1600-meter run, finishing the race in 4:46.53. Meyer was king of the shot put with a top toss measuring 47’ 10.5.”

Drew Hobart didn’t claim gold in Decorah, but his performance in the long jump was still impressive. The freshman finished third with a leap of 20’ 3.5."

Like Mason City, Clear Lake also found a great deal of success in relay events. The Lions finished third in the 800 sprint medley and 4x800-meter relay, second in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay and first in the 4x200-meter relay.

Clear Lake recorded 1:39.64, 9:21.04, 1:07.10 and 1:36.42 times in the 800 sprint medley, 4x800-meter relay, 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay and 4x200-meter relay, respectively. Tate Garman, Aidan Hartl, Blake Enke, Tyler LeFevre, Zeke Nelson, Kerr, Schmitt, Jack Englin, Aidan Manemann, Jack Crane, Aiden Hippen, Cody Hua, Derek Erpelding, Gage Larson, Max Larson and Cooper Cooke were the Lions that heavily contributed to Clear Lake’s relay dominance.

Gage Larson, Marcus Skidmore, Nelson, Schmitt and Kerr all made the medal stand in individual events. Schmitt and Kerr placed second and third, respectively, in the 110-meter dash. Schmitt ran the race in 23.14 seconds, and Kerr crossed the finish line three hundredths of a second after him.

Schmitt was also second in the 100-meter dash with an 11.38 time. Nelson, Gage Larson and Skidmore claimed silver medals of their own in the 400-meter hurdles, 110-meter hurdles and 1600-meter run, respectively.

Skidmore, Nelson and Gage Larson recorded times of 4:57.17, 56.94, and 16.96 in their respective events.

Clear Lake and Mason City are both slated to compete again later this week. The Riverhawks will participate in the Marshalltown Invitational, and the Lions will head to Humboldt for the Charlie Bunn Relays.