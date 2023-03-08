The Mason City boys' track team had a solid outing at the A.D. Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls Tuesday. The Riverhawks' 4x400-meter relay team claimed gold with a 3:26.15 time.

Mason City edged the likes of Linn-Mar, Central DeWitt and Iowa City High. The Riverhawks finished nearly three full seconds ahead of second-place Des Moines Valley High School.

Kale Hobart, Kaden Tyler, Ra'shaun Wynter and James Fingalsen made up Mason City's 4x400 team. The group's first-place finish was the highlight of an impressive day for Hobart, who is currently committed to Central College's football and men's track teams.

Hobart placed third in the 60-meter hurdles, running the event in 8.5 seconds. He was about three hundredths of a second away from first place.

The senior also placed in the top 10 in high jump, registering a peak height of 1.83 meters. Counting the 4x400-meter relay, Hobart recorded three top-10 finishes against a field that featured well over 50 athletes in some events.

Mason City's 4x800-meter relay team — which does not include Hobart — placed fourth on the University of Northern Iowa's campus. Fingalsen, Tyler, Wynter, and Tate Millsap posted an 8:27.70 time.

A few athletes from Clear Lake also put together some solid individual performances at the Dickinson Relays. Senior Zeke Nelson was ninth in the 60-meter hurdles, posting an 8.66-second time. He finished about two hundredths of a second behind Hobart in the event.

In the 800-meter dash, senior Marcus Skidmore recorded a 2:07.09 time. The mark was good for 12th place in the event.

Both Clear Lake and Mason City will compete in the IATC Indoor Championships on Friday in Ames. The Riverhawks and Lions will participate in the 4A and 3A divisions, respectively.