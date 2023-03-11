The Mason City boys’ track field team has been on a tear during the 2023 indoor season. The Riverhawks’ 4x400-meter relay team has now claimed two gold medals in the last seven days.

Kale Hobart, Kaden Tyler, Ra’shaun Wynter and James Fingalsen ran the 4x400 at the IATC Indoor Championships in 3:21.41. Mason City finished nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Linn-Mar on Friday at the Lied Athletic Recreation Center in Ames.

Mason City’s 4x400 relay team also placed first at the A.D. Dickinson Relays in Cedar Falls on March 8. Hobart and company posted a time of 3:26.15 on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus. The Riverhawks finished the event nearly three full seconds ahead of second-place West Des Moines Valley.

In three days, Mason City’s 4x400 team improved its time by nearly five seconds. The time the group posted at the Dickinson Relays would’ve been good for third place at the IATC Indoor Championships.

James Fingalsen also claimed a gold medal as an individual in Ames. He ran the 800-meter in 1:56.59, finishing less than half a second ahead of Iowa City West’s Moustafa Tiea.

Hobart also posted impressive numbers in a few individual events. The Central College track and field commit placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the long jump. Hobart was less than two tenths of a second way from a first-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles. He was three feet away from first in the long jump.

Hobart was also fourth in the high jump. He was little over half a foot away from first in the event.

Junior Justyn Rivera was right behind Hobart in the long jump. Rivera leaped 6.18 meters to place fifth in the event.

While Mason City racked up its share of honors in the 4A division of the IATC Indoor Championships, Clear Lake had a solid day of its own in Class 3A. The Lions’ placed first in the 3A distance medley, recording a 3:43.41 time. Clear Lake’s medley team features Zeke Nelson, Alex Kerr, Aiden Manemann and Marcus Skidmore.

Skidmore and Nelson both found success as individuals. Nelson placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a 8.74-second time. Skidmore was fourth in the 800-meter, running the event in 2:02.28.

Manemann didn’t finish far behind Skidmore in the 800-meter. Manemann was eighth with a 2:08.30 time.

Both Clear Lake and Mason City have the next week off as both schools will be on spring break.