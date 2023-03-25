Clear Lake successfully defended its home turf this week. The Lions swept the boys and girls’ divisions of the inaugural North Iowa Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

The Clear Lake girls took care of business on Thursday, scoring 109 points on their way to the top of the podium. Forest City didn’t finish far behind in the girls’ competition, putting up 108.

The Clear Lake boys’ team cruised to victory Friday night, amassing 120 points against a 12-team field. Algona placed second in the boys’ competition and still finished 32 points behind Clear Lake.

“Our goal for this one was to load it up and get as many as we could,” Clear Lake head coach Tyler Havens said Friday. “I really liked our attitude. Everyone just stepped up and did their part. Guys were flexible. We weren’t really sure who was going to run the last couple races.

“We were able to get enough points, get ahead and sub some sprinters into the 4x4. All around, just a really fun day.”

Zeke Nelson led the charge for the Lions. The senior finished first in the 200-meter hurdles with a 25.92-second time. He also placed second in both the 60-meter hurdles and 400-meter run, posting times of 8.53 and 53.92, respectively.

The 8.53-second 60-meter hurdle time is a career best for Nelson. The figure is also the 18th-fastest time posted at an indoor competition in Iowa this season.

Nelson finished about a tenth of a second behind Jaden Damiano of Iowa Falls-Alden in the 60-meter hurdles. He was three seconds shy of a winning time in the 400-meter. Iowa Falls-Alden’s Nathan Schmitz won that event with a 53.59 time.

Nelson led the Lions’ first-place shuttle hurdle relay team Friday. Nelson, Derek Erpelding, Gage Larson and Cooper Cooke recorded a 35.73-second time.

“I really liked what I saw from Zeke today,” Havens said. “I think that 200-meter hurdles at the end was a little unexpected, beating Iowa Falls. I think having the outside lane was maybe an advantage for us, but that was a lot of fun. His performances were big for us.”

Clear Lake had a few other athletes make the award stand Friday. Junior Marcus Skidmore placed third in the 800-meter with a 2:07.28 outing. He finished the race about half a second behind Nevada’s Carter Holland.

Skidmore also anchored the Lions’ 1600-meter sprint medley team. Skidmore, Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr and Aidan Manemann placed first with a 3:45.75 performance. The Lions ran the race six seconds faster than Algona’s second-place squad.

Sophomore Alex Kerr was sixth in the 200-meter run, registering a 23.75 time. Six tenths of a second separated Kerr, second-place Evan Allie of Algona and first-place Vinton Feldman of Forest City. All three runners now rank inside the top 45 in the state in the indoor 200-meter.

Clear Lake had two other relay teams make the medal stand. The Lions’ 4x200 and distance medley squads both earned second-place finishes.

Skidmore, Manemann, Sam Dodge and Kerr made up the 4x200 outfit. Jack Englin, Owen Smith, Skidmore and Manemann ran in the distance medley for Clear Lake.

Overall, the Lions racked up more than 20 top-10 finishes and 10 medals across its individual and relay performances Friday. Despite their success, Nelson believes there’s still room for the Lions to improve.

“It’s just kind of a trial by error,” Nelson said. “We’re just kinda doing these indoor meets, seeing what we can do as a team. A lot of people thought we were going to be really weak this year (having lost) a lot of seniors. I think we’re going to be stronger than we ever were. So, I feel great.”

Nelson added that the 2023 North Iowa Indoor Championships provided the Lions with a solid look at the competition they’ll be facing this season. Six of the North Central Conference’s eight teams participated in the event, counting Clear Lake.

The Lions tried to host an outdoor scrimmage during the third week of March in past years. This season, they decided to put together an indoor meet.

Because the turnout was solid for the first-ever North Iowa Indoor Championships, Clear Lake is hoping to make the event a permanent fixture on its annual calendar.

“I love this,” Havens said. “You know, maybe once every eight to 10 years we get a day at this time of year where we could go outside. But for the most part, we’re not going to want to be outside. I think, having this on the schedule, teams are going to show up. If it ends up being 60 degrees, oh well. Most of the time, that’s not going to be the case.

“I think this is a really good way to come back from spring break and compete and see what that championship atmosphere is like.”

Boys Results

1600-meter sprint medley

First — Clear Lake, 3:45.75 (Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Aidan Manemann, Marcus Skidmore)

Second — Algona, 3:51.36 (Jayden Erpelding, Evan Allie, Caden Weber, Gavin Weber)

Third — Saint Ansgar, 3:49.21 (Dylan Brumm, Tyson Kline, Drew Powers, Tyke Remster)

4x800-meter relay

First — Central Springs, 9:10.51 (Gavin Ryner, Carter Lanphere, Thomas Haas, Will Howes)

Second — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 9:13.26 (Zach Fatebo, Caleb Good, Connor Hammitt, Gage Konz)

Third —Webster City, 9:13.84 (Brayden Henley, Tristen Maxwell, Carter Mickelson, Justin Callahan)

Shuttle hurdle relay

First — Clear Lake, 35.73 (Derek Erpelding, Gage Larson, Cooper Cooke, Zeke Nelson)

Second — Saint Ansgar, 38.01 (Tate Meyer, Christian Hermanson, Hunter Hillman, Max Beland)

Third — Osage, 38.59 (Parker Kisley, Sevryn Dodd, Noah Dalager, Brody Wolf)

4x200-meter relay

First — Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1:34.62 (Jack Drier, Tate Murray, Gavin Meader, Anthony Valenzuela)

Second — Clear Lake, 1:35.73 (Titan Schmitt, Tate Garman, Sam Dodge, Alex Kerr)

Third — Algona, 1:36.74 (William Weichert, Ulffers Lamorn, Jayden Erpelding, Evan Allie)

Distance medley relay

First — Nevada, 11:55.73 (Brian Rohde, Connor Kunze, Nick Frideres, Carter Holland)

Second — Clear Lake, 11:59.71 (Marcus Skidmore, Jack Englin, Aidan Manemann, Owen Smith)

Third — Forest City, 12:08.36 (Ethan Johnson, Sam Klaassen, Josiah Welch, Parker Sharp)

4x400-meter relay

First — Central Springs, 3:41.88 (Kaden Oliver, Brayden Mills, Carter Lanphere, Will Howes)

Second — Algona, 3:41.91 (Caden Weber, Ashton Moreno, Gavin Weber, Evan Allie)

Third — Iowa Falls-Alden, 3:42.74 (Jaden Damiano, Kacen Boyer, Nathan Schmitz, Andrew Bicknese)

60-meter hurdles

First — Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls-Alden (8.41)

Second — Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake (8.53)

Third — Ray Morgan Jr., Iowa Falls-Alden (9.21)

60-meter dash

First — Jack Drier, Hampton-Dumont-CAL (7.11)

Second — Jack Thompson, Forest City (7.22)

Third — Porter Reffer, Algona (7.22)

400-meter run

First — Nathan Schmitz, Iowa Falls-Alden (53.59)

Second — Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake (53.92)

Third — Quinn Street, Osage (54.09)

1600-meter run

First — Gavin Weber, Algona (4:49.61)

Second — Ryan Stundahl, Algona (4:53.36)

Third — Owen Smith, Clear Lake (4:53.79)

200-meter dash

First — Vinton Feldman, Forest City (23.69)

Second — Evan Allie, Algona (23.72)

Third — Alex Kerr, Clear Lake (23.75)

800-meter run

First — Carter Holland, Nevada (2:06.52)

Second — Will Howes, Central Springs (2:06.65)

Third — Marcus Skidmore, Clear Lake (2:07.28)

3200-meter run

First — Zach Flatebo, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (11:04.17)

Second — Ryan Stundahl, Algona (11:07.39)

Third — Dawson Lemke, Nevada (11:23.07)

200-meter hurdles

First — Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake (25.92)

Second — Jaden Damiano, Iowa Falls-Alden (26.10)

Third — Will Henle, Iowa Falls-Alden (27.92)

High jump

First — Dakota Carlson, Forest City (6’ 8”)

Second — Caleb Omdahl, Algona (6’ 2”)

Third — Jacob Khounsourath, Nevada (6’ 2”)

Long jump

First — Kacen Boyer, Iowa Falls-Alden (21’ 8.75”)

Second — Landon Arends, Osage (20’ 4.5”)

Third — Brayden Onken, Osage (20’ 3”)

Shot put

First — Jaxon Cherry, Webster City (49’ 8”)

Second — Ryan Hackbart, Saint Ansgar (49’ 7.5”)

Third — Colby Krustsinger, Forest City (48’ 6.5”)

Team standings

Clear Lake 120 Algona 88 Iowa Falls-Alden 79 Forest City 62 Nevada 62 Saint Ansgar 49 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42 Osage 41

T9. Hampton-Dumont-Cal 38

T9. Central Springs 38

11. Webster City 33

12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4