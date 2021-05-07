Heeter makes immediate impact for high-powered Saints

Continually jumping in the area of 15 feet and 16 feet even, Heeter admitted it did get mentally frustrating not seeing improvement.

So she started thinking bigger numbers.

"Every time I think '17, 18' going for those high numbers and I think it's going to will help me out in the long run," Heeter said. "The main goal is to get to state and do well at state."

Baldus believes her best is yet to come in the lone field event. In Class 1A, only the winner of each event is automatically into the state meet. Then they take the next 14 best times, jumps and throws.

As it sits as of Friday, Heeter has the third farthest jump in her district.

"I would imagine she's got a little extra in her," he said.

Heeter is proving she is multidimensional for a Saints team with high aspirations for the Class 1A state meet in two weeks.

She was third in the open 100 and 200 as well as fifth in the open 400. She netted two personal bests in the fastest two sprinting events.

The preference of what events to run at the state qualifying meet next Thursday at Northwood-Kensett was easy to say out loud.