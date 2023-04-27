Charlee Morton wanted to finish inside the top five in the girls’ discus throw at the 2023 Drake Relays. The sophomore hit the mark and did a whole lot more.

Morton won the girls’ discus throw with a top toss of 146’ 3.” The Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldog lapped the rest of the field, finishing nearly four feet ahead of second-place Reese Goodlet of Pleasant Valley. Goodlet’s top throw was 142’ 9.”

“My goal for the season was 140 feet,” Morton said. “To be honest, at first, I thought they said 140.6, and I was still super happy. Then, my dad was like, ‘146 feet.’ I was completely surprised. I was so shocked. I’m really glad I got to throw it at Drake Relays.”

Morton’s toss was a season-best. Her previous season-long was 132’ 3.” Morton recorded her Drake-winning number on her very first throw of the event.

“I was hoping to get 130ish with my first throw,” Morton said. “Definitely getting that first throw as the best throw made everybody else have to chase after me. So, it was really good to start off strong.”

Goodlet and Morton were the only athletes to clear the 140-foot threshold. Ciara Heffron of Knoxville placed third with a top toss of 138’ 7.”

Morton’s Drake Relays win may put a target on her back for the rest of the season. Her toss is the best any girl in Iowa has thrown this year.

“She likes the competition,” Morton's father and throwing coach Brandon Morton said. “She likes the competition. She loves to compete. When she gets in that position where she knows she has to strive to win the meet, she’ll handle it and just go after it.”

Five of Charlee Morton’s six discus throws were personal records. Her shortest toss of the day flew 129’ 5.” Morton also racked up throws of 135’ 5,” 135’ 2,” 135’ 8” and 138’ 2.”

“We always talk about, ‘Just go out and start off strong, let them chase you down,’” Brandon Morton said. “I was definitely surprised when she threw that 146 ... I was happy when she got that, but we talked about proving it. Prove that it’s not just a one-and-done. I was happy she went out there and threw 135 three times and 138 once, which were all PRs. She also had that 129. I was excited she didn’t just do it once and was able to keep it rolling.”

Morton will compete in the girls’ shot put Friday morning at 9 a.m. She is the event’s No. 2 seed, and her top throw of the year is 42’ 7.”

The No. 1 seed in the girls’ shot put is North Scott’s Josie Hanenburg, who recorded a throw of 42’ 11 earlier this season.

Morton said her win in the girls’ discus throw will likely give her momentum heading into her appearance in the shot put Friday.

“It gives me more confidence,” Morton said. “I know I already won the discus. Let’s just do it again for the shot put. I’m really hoping to get first for that as well.”