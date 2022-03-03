Green Devils aim for repeat trophy finish with younger roster

There's 15 freshmen on the Osage girls track and field roster. It has a new head coach in Adam Brinkman. It has just four seniors.

The roster and staff may have received a bit of turnover, but the expectations remain the same.

After a breakthrough season in which the Green Devils walked away from Drake Stadium with a third place trophy at the Class 2A state meet last spring, they want to get back to that spot.

And exceed it.

"We all know how much we have to put in and we all really liked the success of track last year," junior distance runner Katelyn Johnston said. "A lot of us want to go back and do it again."

There are some holes to fill in the Osage lineup, but plenty of returners that got important points in Des Moines to garner its first team hardware in program history.

Meredith Street anchors the sprints once again after finishing runner-up in the open 100 and 200-meter dashes coupled with a fifth place performance in the open 400.

A UNI volleyball recruit, Street didn't play basketball this winter in order to focus on her form and start out of the blocks at a training complex in Ankeny.

"I feel like I'm ready to go and the most prepared that I can be," Street said. "It makes me feel good knowing that I have put time in to getting that perfected."

Street also anchored the fourth-place 800 sprint medley relay. That quartet returns its last two legs and the opener in Azure Christensen. It was the only relay not involving hurdles that Osage sent that placed.

The distance medley relay placed 11th and the 3,200 relay finished 15th. It did not send its 400, 800 and 1,600 relays to state.

"We have a lot of good sprinters, a lot of good distance runners," Street said. "I think we should be able to fill a lot of relays and make a lot of relays to state."

The Green Devils shuttle hurdle relay enters the 2022 campaign as the defending 2A state champions. Yet that group is going to undergo a major face lift.

Paige Kisley and Ainsley Dodd have graduated. Claudia Aschenbrenner hasn't given Brinkman an indication she'll return this spring. That leaves Brooklynn Halbach has the lone person left.

Halbach will likely be Osage's primary hurdler in the individual events. Brinkman now is tasked with finding the right group of four to compliment each other in the relay.

"We had a couple girls that were injured last year that came back and went as alternates to state," Brinkman said. "Kind of relying on them to lead the freshmen into it. Just trying out different mixes and hopefully by early-April, we have a pretty good idea of who we've got."

One of the assistants for track and girls cross country, Brinkman takes over for Tom Muller this season. He is looking forward to the challenge, while also understanding that he knows the way things are isn't broken.

That doesn't mean he won't make it his own.

"We've seen what works well through the years," he said. "Our young ones know what has happened the last few years and they're ready to step up."

In the first couple of weeks of practice, he's already gelled with the returners and gotten acclimated with the freshmen.

Street thinks the transition from Muller to Brinkman will be smooth.

"He's stepped up a lot," she said of Brinkman. "He's super energetic and exciting to be around and really pushes the girls hard. We'll miss Muller, but we know that Brinkman will do a really good job."

With Street in the fold for her final year, coupled with the loss of significant points from Kisley in the hurdle events, where will the Green Devils make up that deficit?

No further than the mid-distance and distance events.

Johnston is coming off a breakout cross country season that saw her win the Top of Iowa Conference and state qualifying meets then end it with a third place finish in the 2A state meet in Fort Dodge.

Very rarely did Johnston not find herself in the front of the pack.

"I still need to work hard," Johnston said. "I am a lot more confident than I was going into last season. Just seeing I can get third out of those girls, it showed me I can do better this year."

She medaled in the 3,000 with an eighth place finish, but didn't replicate that in the 1,500, where she finished 11th. That race still stings for Johnston.

"I've thought about it quite a bit," she said. "That race showed me I need to push myself more."

Addyson Grimm also just barely missed the medal stand in the 800, placing ninth. She ran the 200 leg of the sprint medley and anchored the distance medley relays.

Grimm expects her and Johnston to make headlines when the season hits the month of May.

"We can and I know that we will," Grimm said. "Even this first week, we've been pushing each other a whole bunch."

Osage has been a model of success. It has been near the top or at the top of the conference meet and has had a trail of runners make it to Des Moines for the Drake Relays and state meet.

That won't stop even with a roster filled with youth and inexperience. Do the Green Devils believe they have a target on their back?

Maybe.

"We've always had a really good track program," Street said. "The pressure is on just a little. I think all the girls are ready to take that on."

"We're taking it as an opportunity to get better and keep moving forward," Grimm added. "It is a new environment, but it is also good and it challenges us a little bit."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

