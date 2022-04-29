GHV grad Smith finds roots at NW Missouri State

DES MOINES – A kid from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got a shot at one of the most prestigious running programs his senior year.

So Reece Smith chased that chance to run collegiately at the University of Iowa.

"I was a little star-struck by everything they have to offer," Smith said.

Yet had it not been for his brief stint as a Hawkeye, he wouldn't have ended up at Northwest Missouri State. The transition from D-1 to D-II, at the time, may have been what Smith needed.

It has paid dividends.

Smith won the men's unseeded 5,000-meter run Thursday night at the 112th annual Drake Relays in a new personal best time of 13 minutes, 57.62 seconds.

"If I would have gone straight to a Division II school and have the success I had, I would sit here and question what if I did this, what if I did that" Smith said. "I know what exactly I need to be successful and I know I have it all where I'm at."

The journey to NW Missouri State was a windy one. He experienced a bounty of success at GHV, including a double-up of Class 2A state titles in the 3,200 and 1,600-meter runs.

Add in a state cross country championship in the fall and Smith put his close calls in the rear view mirror. It led to him heading to Iowa City for his freshman year.

There wasn't much success that followed. It didn't sit right with Smith.

"I felt like I was giving up too much on the academics and athletics side," he said. "I was getting pulled further and further away from where I want to be each day in both realms."

So he looked elsewhere and found the school in Maryville, Missouri to be his new home. It has fit like a glove.

There's a blue-collar mentality surrounding the Bearcats program, an eerie similar feeling he had while in Garner.

"It made me a hard-nosed competitor," Smith said. "I do think the school I'm at kind of embodies who I am as a person. Not afraid to get dirty. My coaches really believe me and that's the biggest thing."

He was a part of NW Missouri State's All-American distance medley relay last winter then was an MIAA conference champion in the 5,000 and 3,000 steeplechase.

At Nationals, Smith pieced together his first individual AA honor with a fifth place finish in the 3,000 steeple. He battled, like many others, through the COVID-19 pandemic his first year in the program.

Then he suffered a femoral stress reaction injury over the late-summer months. It is a pre-cursor to a stress fracture that wiped away his cross country season this fall. He had to avoid any running for several weeks.

"I'm finally at a spot where I'm like happy," Smith said. "I started running again in the postseason, so I was behind. The competition doesn't wait up on you."

He has been constantly trying to prove he belongs, primarily when he runs on the Blue Oval at Drake.

A year ago, he was in the slow heat of the 3,000 steeplechase and ended up winning that heat. Twelve months later, he triumphed in the unseeded 5,000 that would have placed him fifth in the seeded race.

"I don't what else I have to prove at this point," Smith said.

His final two laps, he split 65 seconds to take the lead after hovering in the top-four all race long. Then in the final 400 meters, he blitzed to the tune of 57 seconds to coast to victory.

"We knew there were going to be pacers for the first part, so the goal was to hang out in the middle of the pack and let the race go on," Smith said. "I made my move and I went for it."

He'll have two more years of eligibility following this spring with the Bearcats. He'll get a full cross country season this fall, but he's got bigger goals than that.

He is striving for a National Title and more All-Americans plus some all-time records. Even Olympic Trials are what Smith sees on his horizon.

While big on surface, Smith believes they are reachable.

Winning has been in his nature since his days a prep for the Cardinals. That took a brief hiatus while at Iowa, but is back in full force for NW Missouri State.

"Our culture is really good and I just like the way everything is," Smith said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

