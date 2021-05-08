From Japan to West Fork, Heimer hoping for one last memory

Track and field, as well as the long jump, were foreign to Ren Heimer.

He was moving from Osaka, Japan to the small town of Sheffield, Iowa to compete for West Fork two years ago and had never heard of the sport.

"Coach (Mark) Twedt told me I had to do track," Heimer said. "They just put me in the long jump."

Coaches know best.

Heimer unexpectedly won the long jump at the Top of Iowa-East conference meet held at Central Springs High School with a leap of 20 feet, 7.5 inches for his first career conference title.

His best jump coming into the night was 17 feet, 9.5 inches.

"It worked out really well," Heimer said. "I was kind of drowsy on the bus ride; I didn't know what teams were going to be here, I forgot what conference was.

"I was going to do my best, but I wasn't expecting anything. Just have some fun."

The senior admitted he doesn't practice the long jump often. To go along with no long jump pit at West Fork, Heimer plays soccer for Mason City.

So, when he can get some long jump reps in, how does he do it?