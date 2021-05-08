From Japan to West Fork, Heimer hoping for one last memory

Track and field, as well as the long jump, were foreign to Ren Heimer.
He was moving from Osaka, Japan to the small town of Sheffield, Iowa to compete for West Fork two years ago and had never heard of the sport.
"Coach (Mark) Twedt told me I had to do track," Heimer said. "They just put me in the long jump."
Coaches know best.
Heimer unexpectedly won the long jump at the Top of Iowa-East conference meet held at Central Springs High School with a leap of 20 feet, 7.5 inches for his first career conference title.
His best jump coming into the night was 17 feet, 9.5 inches.
"It worked out really well," Heimer said. "I was kind of drowsy on the bus ride; I didn't know what teams were going to be here, I forgot what conference was.
"I was going to do my best, but I wasn't expecting anything. Just have some fun."
The senior admitted he doesn't practice the long jump often. To go along with no long jump pit at West Fork, Heimer plays soccer for Mason City.
So, when he can get some long jump reps in, how does he do it?
"I try to do my steps outside my yard from time to time," Heimer said. "It's mostly just feeling. The technique is just kind of natural, so it's fluid motion. Even as a sophomore, I never practiced much.
"I just jump."
The current population in Osaka is over 19 million. The population in Sheffield stands at 1,100.
It was a culture shock for Heimer when he started to live in the United States year-round.
"My dad's from West Fork, so I used to come over every summer, so that wasn't that hard," Heimer said. "Living here for the whole year, that was kind of tough. There's not that much to do."
Heimer has been a multi-sport standout for the Warhawks.
In the fall, he was West Fork's top receiver, hauling in eight touchdowns with 621 yards. When the sports move indoors, Heimer started all 24 games in basketball and averaged 7.2 points per game, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and was a 91 percent free throw shooter.
Self-proclaimed as a bouncy person, Heimer showed off that trait in the biggest meet of the season.
Seeded ninth in the event, he was the lone jumper to surpass 20 feet. It marked the first time in two years of long jumping he had leaped past that threshold.
In West Fork's last meet, a sprained ankle didn't hold Heimer out of competition, but he didn't have a memorable jump.
That was saved for Thursday.
"I haven't done that good of a jump since a scrimmage," Heimer said.
Heimer's lifetime best now sits him a top of the long jump rankings amongst his Class 1A state qualifying peers for next week's meet at Northwood-Kensett.
It also puts him 12th in all of 1A.
"Since the beginning of the year, get one good jump is everything," Heimer said. "I'm kind of into it a lot more, knowing that I can jump state-level. My second jump that I scratched I felt was definitely over 21."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.