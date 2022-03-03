Five storylines to watch for during the 2022 girls track and field season

Competition begins March 7 for the 2022 track and field season. It marks the first step towards hitting Blue Standards for the prestigious Drake Relays as well as peaking towards the final three weeks of the season.

There will be plenty of ups and downs as the season begins. Here are five storylines to watch out for.

Doughan, Brownlee aim for stellar first season

Clear Lake's freshmen phenoms Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee made waves in their cross country debuts. Doughan won a conference title and finished fourth in the Class 2A state meet while Brownlee passed a plethora of runners in the final 1.1 miles in Fort Dodge.

Now, the Lions will look to get to Des Moines. They didn't send a single athlete to the state meet or Drake Relays last season.

Doughan and Brownlee could be in similar events. Those two piloted a turnaround cross country season for Clear Lake and will look to do that for the track and field program this spring.

St. Ansgar returns all of its state point scorers

The Saints stacked their relays with their best. They used now-sophomore Cora Heeter in relays at the state qualifier and bypassed her individual sprinting events.

It worked out, to a degree, as Heeter anchored St. Ansgar to a runner-up finish in the 1,600-meter relay in the final event of the Class 1A state meet. Three of the four legs return this spring in search of a state title.

The Saints were a fairly young team. They had seven seniors amongst the group they took to Des Moines. With a bulk of the roster back and everyone returning from the sixth place shuttle hurdle relay, St. Ansgar could make more noise this spring.

Mason City's Williams returns as sprint standout

Before she heads off to UW-Milwaukee to continue her basketball career, Jada Williams will close her high school career for Mason City with one more track season.

She was a state medalist in the 200-meter dash last spring and ran a 12.91 in the 100 prelims, but didn't make the finals. Williams also anchored the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Mason City brings a solid amount back in each aspect. Williams will lead the sprints, Rosa Monarch returns as the primary hurdler while the mid-distance and distance crew is headlined by Olivia Schissel, Audra Mulholland and 4A state qualifier Janae Hansen.

XC state qualifiers look for similar success on oval

There were a solid amount of area runners that made it to the state cross country meet that are trying to replicate that success this spring in track.

West Fork's Kacie Eisentrager will try to improve on her 20th place finish in the Class 1A 1,500-meter run that took place in a downpour at the state track and field meet in Des Moines. Two others are trying for a breakthrough.

Newman Catholic's Maggie McBride just missed making the trek to state in the 3,000. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Katelyn Knoll, a cross country state qualifier, also aims for a trip to Drake Stadium this spring.

Jumpers a core strength for Comets in 2022

Charles City scored 34 points at the Class 3A state meet last spring. That placed them in a tie for sixth in the standings. Twenty-three of those points have graduated in Kiki Connell.

The remaining 11 points come from the high jump and long jump, expected to be a primary point avenue for head coach Amanda Rahmiller.

Sophomore Keely Collins is back after placing second in the high jump with a season-best leap of 5 feet, 6 inches. She never got the chance to get a medal at the Drake Relays, but rebounded at state.

Senior Lydia Staudt placed sixth in the long jump with a personal best of 17-02. Staudt, a state qualifier for cross country in the fall, could also take on leading the Comets in the distance events.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

