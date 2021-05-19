Five storylines to watch for at prep state track and field meet

When the state track and field meet kicks off on Thursday, it will be in front of a non-restricted crowd while hearing the dulcet tones of Mike Jay as the public address announcer.

Normalcy is making its slow but noticeable return.

North Iowa has over 120 qualifiers on the boys and girls side. There are seven finals events on Thursday, eight on Friday and the remaining nine will be on Saturday.

Here are five storylines to watch for this week.

Osage's Johnston has two medal chances

At the Class 2A qualifier in Hudson, Katelyn Johnston didn't win or get runner-up in either the 3,000 or 1,500, yet finds herself with a chance to claim team points and medal in both.

Her time of 10 minutes, 49.83 seconds has her slotted as the fourth fastest in the 3,000 and the 5:05.45 she ran in the 1,500 is the eighth best in the field.

The Green Devils are in 12 of 19 events and are the favorites in the shuttle hurdle relay. They also have junior standout Meredith Street in all three individual sprinting events and anchoring the sprint medley relay.