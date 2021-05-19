Five storylines to watch for at prep state track and field meet

When the state track and field meet kicks off on Thursday, it will be in front of a non-restricted crowd while hearing the dulcet tones of Mike Jay as the public address announcer.
Normalcy is making its slow but noticeable return.
North Iowa has over 120 qualifiers on the boys and girls side. There are seven finals events on Thursday, eight on Friday and the remaining nine will be on Saturday.
Here are five storylines to watch for this week.
Osage's Johnston has two medal chances
At the Class 2A qualifier in Hudson, Katelyn Johnston didn't win or get runner-up in either the 3,000 or 1,500, yet finds herself with a chance to claim team points and medal in both.
Her time of 10 minutes, 49.83 seconds has her slotted as the fourth fastest in the 3,000 and the 5:05.45 she ran in the 1,500 is the eighth best in the field.
The Green Devils are in 12 of 19 events and are the favorites in the shuttle hurdle relay. They also have junior standout Meredith Street in all three individual sprinting events and anchoring the sprint medley relay.
Senior Paige Kisley is in the top-4 in both of the individual hurdle events and is also a part of the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley quartets.
Johnston getting better-than-projected team points, combined with Addyson Grimm in the open 800 and someone out-performing their seed, could be what allows Osage to net a top-3 trophy or not.
Can Swenson clear 5-foot-1?
West Fork's Jordan Swenson has had very few problems getting over the high jump bar at 5-foot even. Anything above that has been a challenge.
She has not leaped over 5-1 yet this season, but despite that, is still in contention for a medal in the Class 1A high jump field.
Swenson, a senior, is one of nine jumpers that got past at least 5-foot at the state qualifying meets last week.
Indians have top-notch talent for medals
Forest City won't factor into the Class 2A team race, but the Indians do have several contributors – and relays – that could leave Des Moines with some hardware.
Kaden Hagy is one of the favorites in the shot put after uncorking a throw of 52 feet, 10.75 inches at the state qualifier last week, Joey Hovinga could outperform his seed in the two distance events, while Elijah Weaver is projected points in the high jump.
Hovinga anchors the best relay of the weekend for the Indians, the distance medley, and they also could outperform their seeds in the 400, 3,200 and sprint medley relays.
New anchor for Mohawks shuttle hurdle relay
Mason City's quartet was unable to run a season best, coupled with a good lane assignment, at the Drake Relays last month. Seventy-five percent of that quartet will get a do-over this weekend.
The last leg is the lone change in the lineup as senior Kiet Cao will be thrust into the lineup. Relays anchor Tomas Rolon and Christian Rodriguez are the two alternates.
Lanes one and two are where the Mohawks will run, right next to the best 4A time in the state in Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Lake Mills taking several relays
On both the boys and girls side, the Bulldogs are sending a combined four relays to just one individual event this weekend.
Ella Stene is the lone solo event runner. The sophomore is projected to medal in the Class 1A 100 hurdles. Other than that, Lake Mills will need to run better than its seeds in order to bring home some medals.
