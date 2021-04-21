Five storylines to watch for at Drake Relays

Her season best time is 2:21.74 in the 800 and a 4:48.66 in the 1,500.

Witt looking for breakthrough

Riley Witt has ran some of the fastest times in the regular season in track and cross country. When it comes to big races, he hasn't run up to par. He's finished outside the top-20 the past two state cross country meets.

The St. Ansgar junior can change the narrative with a medal finish in the 1,600 on his first time running at Drake Stadium. Witt has the 11th fastest time in the state at 4:26.60.

400 relays could make noise

The Osage and Mason City girls are in the first and third heat, respectively, of the 400 relays. While the two teams aren't favored to get into the finals, stranger things have happened.

Most of the 2019 finalists in the 400 relay ran in the first three heats. The gap between the Green Devils and the eighth fastest time, Pleasant Valley's 50.14, is 2.3 seconds. The Mohawks enter the race with a seeded time of 51.57 seconds.

Wheelchair Willand

Northwood-Kensett junior Wyatt Willand is one of three participants in the 400 co-ed wheelchair race. He will be joined by Waukee senior Evan Correll and Cedar Falls junior Koda Beland.

Willand is second behind Correll in all of the four wheelchair races. His time of 1:00.63 will put him in lane six for the first race back from the officials break.

