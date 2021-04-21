Five storylines to watch for at Drake Relays

The 2021 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom will make a triumphant return to the famous Blue Oval starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
All of the high school events will be in one day, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. Drake Stadium will be filled to about 20 percent capacity, capping the fan limit at 3,000, to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
Here are five North Iowa storylines to pay attention to:
23 and me
Charles City junior Ian Collins is one of three long jumpers that have eclipsed 23 feet this season. The other two are Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior Drew Bartles (23-09.75) and Southeast Polk sophomore Abu Sama (23-05.00) are the top-two in the state followed by Collins.
It will be the first trip to Drake for Collins, who also will look to medal in the high jump. The winner of the long jump two years ago leaped 22 feet, 8 inches.
Double down Connell
Kiki Connell will look to do what her own head coach admitted some might not try to.
The Northern Iowa signee will run the 800 and 1,500-meter runs, two events that are separated by 26 minutes. Due to a pair of runners that ran under the cutoff time for the half-mile, but aren't in the field, Connell was able to grab a spot as the next fastest runner.
Her season best time is 2:21.74 in the 800 and a 4:48.66 in the 1,500.
Witt looking for breakthrough
Riley Witt has ran some of the fastest times in the regular season in track and cross country. When it comes to big races, he hasn't run up to par. He's finished outside the top-20 the past two state cross country meets.
The St. Ansgar junior can change the narrative with a medal finish in the 1,600 on his first time running at Drake Stadium. Witt has the 11th fastest time in the state at 4:26.60.
400 relays could make noise
The Osage and Mason City girls are in the first and third heat, respectively, of the 400 relays. While the two teams aren't favored to get into the finals, stranger things have happened.
Most of the 2019 finalists in the 400 relay ran in the first three heats. The gap between the Green Devils and the eighth fastest time, Pleasant Valley's 50.14, is 2.3 seconds. The Mohawks enter the race with a seeded time of 51.57 seconds.
Wheelchair Willand
Northwood-Kensett junior Wyatt Willand is one of three participants in the 400 co-ed wheelchair race. He will be joined by Waukee senior Evan Correll and Cedar Falls junior Koda Beland.
Willand is second behind Correll in all of the four wheelchair races. His time of 1:00.63 will put him in lane six for the first race back from the officials break.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.