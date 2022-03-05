Five storylines to keep an eye on this boys track season

Many of the successful track and field athletes that made names for themselves last spring will be back for more go-rounds on the oval in 2022.

There's plenty of hardware returning amongst the contingent of runners and jumpers. Some reached the top of the podium in 2021, others had medals and are searching for more.

Here are five storylines to take a peek at as competition will get underway on March 7.

Collins aiming for a double repeat

Charles City's Ian Collins pieced together a banner junior season as its best jumper. He claimed the high jump at the Drake Relays with a leap of 6-feet, 7-inches then eclipsed that with a jump of 6-9 at the state meet.

After finishing runner-up at Drake in the long jump by a quarter-of-an-inch. Collins hit over 23 feet for the third time in his career with a state winning jump of 23-0.75 at state.

He'll go into his senior year as the odds-on favorite to potentially double up at Drake and state.

Can Witt bounce back from disappointing state XC finish again?

St. Ansgar's Riley Witt was the favorite at Fort Dodge this fall after going through every single meet with a victory. He fell short of his ultimate goal of a state champion. It followed a similar path Witt had as a junior.

Can the Saints distance star rebound again? It isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Witt claimed top-five finish in the three distance events then anchored St. Ansgar to a sixth place performance in the 3,200-meter relay. He'll go for his first ever state title in his final year in high school.

Forest City's Hovinga back after three state medals

Joey Hovinga has been a staple of consistency during his tenure as the Indians top distance runner. He walked away from Drake Stadium with three medals last spring.

Coming off a top-10 finish at the Class 2A state cross country meet in the fall, Hovinga will carry that momentum into his final track season as the main piece of Forest City's 12 points at the state meet last spring.

The two individual races Hovinga was in, the 3,2000 and 1,600-meter runs, saw the Indians standout start slow then build up for the final laps to garner some hardware.

Eagles have core of state-placing shuttle hurdle relay back

West Hancock didn't get the chance to send much to the Class 1A state tournament, just one event. Still, that one event was its best and proved to score points in Des Moines.

Three of the four members of the Eagles shuttle hurdle relay are expected to return in sophomore Mitchell Smith and seniors Mathew Francis and Braden Walk. Only Bryer Subject, their anchor, graduated.

Walk missed most of the basketball season with a hand injury, but played the last couple of weeks. Francis is coming off a banner wrestling season with a third place finish at the state tourney. If those two are back in the fold, West Hancock will look for another medal in that event.

Mason City searching for state medalist

Mason City sent a handful of guys to the Class 4A state meet last season. Kale Hobart went in four events, including two individual events. It sent three relays and only three seniors total made up that group.

So there's a solid amount of experience that tasted Drake Stadium last year expected to return to the fold in 2022. Hobart is one of them, as is Breyden Christensen, Mason City's distance runner that barely missed qualifying for the 4A state cross country meet.

Mason City sent its shuttle hurdle relay quartet to the Drake Relays and the state meet, but was disqualified in the latter due to an exchange zone error on the last leg. Hobart and Reid Johnson return amongst that quartet.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

