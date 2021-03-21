‘Fight for state titles’: Osage girls track and field team chases high goals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the athletes expected to make a run at a state title is senior Paige Kisley. She signed to run hurdles at the University of Northern Iowa back in November and was a runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in her sophomore campaign.

Kisley spent most of her winter building up her endurance and speed for the spring season. The goal is the state title.

“I think I’m in the best shape I have been,” Kisley said. “I want to win the state title. That’s been my goal ever since my freshman year. My sophomore year, I was leading up until the ninth hurdle. It kind of stinks, but it fuels me to work hard every day and I think I’ve done that.”

Muller says his team has the talent to compete for team championships at meets. To start things off, the Green Devils expect to score points in all four field events and will compete in distance events as well.

Then, a talented group of sprinters will go a long way in winning individual races and relays. By the end of each meet, Osage expects to be hanging around the top of the leaderboard.

Success is what drives the Green Devils.

“We have a lot of the same girls out that were in basketball and volleyball,” junior Meredith Street said. “I know that everyone likes to win and compete so I think that drive from volleyball and basketball will continue on in track.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.