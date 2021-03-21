‘Fight for state titles’: Osage girls track and field team chases high goals

The girls at Osage are no strangers to success.
And many of the same girls that were on the state championship volleyball team and Top of Iowa East conference championship basketball team are on the track and field team this spring.
So it’s no surprise to find out that many of them have similar goals: To be the best in the state.
“I think we’re going to have some individuals that are going to fight for state titles,” Osage girls track and field coach Tom Muller said. “I think we’ve got a relay or two that will compete for a state title.”
The Green Devils have been on the track for the past few weeks gearing up for the spring season. Although Muller has lofty goals for the end of the season, championship runs at the blue oval start when there’s still snow on the ground.
And those championship pushes can feel like you’re running an uphill battle – especially when you miss an entire spring season due to COVID-19 the year before.
“I think especially with specialty things like hurdles and field events, losing a year really hurts,” Muller said. “Especially the hurdles, high jump and long jump. I don’t want to say it’s going to be ugly early on but I think it’s going to be a challenge. We’ll get where we need to be, it’s just going to take us a couple more meets than usual.”
One of the athletes expected to make a run at a state title is senior Paige Kisley. She signed to run hurdles at the University of Northern Iowa back in November and was a runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles in her sophomore campaign.
Kisley spent most of her winter building up her endurance and speed for the spring season. The goal is the state title.
“I think I’m in the best shape I have been,” Kisley said. “I want to win the state title. That’s been my goal ever since my freshman year. My sophomore year, I was leading up until the ninth hurdle. It kind of stinks, but it fuels me to work hard every day and I think I’ve done that.”
Muller says his team has the talent to compete for team championships at meets. To start things off, the Green Devils expect to score points in all four field events and will compete in distance events as well.
Then, a talented group of sprinters will go a long way in winning individual races and relays. By the end of each meet, Osage expects to be hanging around the top of the leaderboard.
Success is what drives the Green Devils.
“We have a lot of the same girls out that were in basketball and volleyball,” junior Meredith Street said. “I know that everyone likes to win and compete so I think that drive from volleyball and basketball will continue on in track.”
