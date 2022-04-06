Drake Relays times and cutoffs through April 5

The 2022 Drake Relays are returning to its original format of four days and integrating the high school events with the college and university events once again.

Action will officially start on Sunday, April 24 with the road races, but track events will begin that Wednesday with the heptathlon and decathlon. The first high school event will be Thursday night with the boys 3,200-meter run.

Here is a look at where area athletes for both boys and girls are slotted into a potential spot for Drake. Blue Standard times, current cutoff times and field size will also be listed.

This will be updated regularly as more track meets occur before the final deadline to qualify on April 22.

Girls

100-meter dash – Blue Standard: 12.60; current cutoff: 13.13; field size: 32

15. Meredith Street, Osage, 12.89

400-meter dash – Blue Standard: 57.80; current cutoff: 1:00.63; field size: 16

13. Meredith Street, Osage, 1:00.19

100 hurdles – Blue Standard: 15.40; current cutoff: 16.61; field size: 32

20. Ella Stene, Lake Mills, 16.31

400 relay – Blue Standard: 51.00; current cutoff: 54.75; field size: 96

35. Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Megan Tobin, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams), 52.52; 86. Northwood-Kensett (Lindsey Moore, Carly Hengesteg, Morgan Wallin, Macy Thorson), 54.59

Long jump – Blue Standard: 17-06; current cutoff: 16-08; field size: 24

4. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 17-11; 15. Lydia Staudt, Charles City, 17-00.50

High jump – Blue Standard: 5-5; current cutoff: 5-2; field size: 24

T10. Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-4; T10. Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills, 5-4

Boys

400-meter dash – Blue Standard: 49.50; current cutoff: 51.51; field size: 16

4. Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 50.56

800-meter run – Blue Standard: 1:57.90; current cutoff: 2:00.16; field size: 16

10. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 1:58.74

1,600-meter run – Blue Standard: 4:24.50; current cutoff: 4:32.16; field size: 21

3. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 4:19.24

3,200-meter run – Blue Standard: 9:34.50; current cutoff: 9:46.37; field size: 21

8. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 9:32.31

110 high hurdles – Blue Standard: 14.90; current cutoff: 15.80; field size: 32

32. Kale Hobart, Mason City, 15.80

400 relay – Blue Standard: 43.80; current cutoff: 46.57; field size: 96

31. Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Will Fingalsen, Michael Willis), 44.92; 65. Charles City (Kaden Littleton, Mario Hoefer, Josiah Cunnings, Jalil Jones), 45.90

1,600 relay – Blue Standard: 3:26.00; current cutoff: 3:35.44; field size: 24

8. Mason City (Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Jess Cornick, Kaden Tyler), 3:31.81

Shuttle hurdle relay – Blue Standard: 59.50; current cutoff: 1:04.12; field size: 16

12. Mason City (Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis, Will Fingalsen), 1:03.92; 15. West Hancock (Evan Ford, Braden Walk, Mathew Francis, Mitchell Smith), 1:04.11

Long jump – Blue Standard: 22-6; current cutoff: 20-11.50; field size: 24

10. Darian Davis, Mason City, 21-05.25; T14. Ian Collins, Charles City, 21-02.00

High jump – Blue Standard: 6-6; current cutoff: 6-2; field size: 24

T14. Dakota Carlson, Forest City, 6-3; T14. Reid Johnson, Mason City, 6-3; T22. Ian Collins, Charles City, 6-2

Discus – Blue Standard: 166-0; current cutoff: 140-01; field size: 24

11. Tino Tamayo, Charles City, 149-10.50

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.