Drake Relays times and cutoffs through April 19

The 2022 Drake Relays are returning to its original format of four days and integrating the high school events with the college and university events once again.

Action will officially start on Sunday, April 24 with the road races, but track events will begin that Wednesday with the heptathlon and decathlon. The first high school event will be Thursday night with the boys 3,200-meter run.

Here is a look at where area athletes for both boys and girls are slotted into a potential spot for Drake. Blue Standard times, current cutoff times and field size will also be listed.

The final day to qualify is Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Girls

100-meter dash (32 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 12.60

Current cutoff: 12.87

State leader: Holly Duax, Sioux City West, 11.94

Locals above cutoff: 19. Jada Williams, Mason City, 12.71

400-meter dash (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 57.80

Current cutoff: 59.41

State leader: Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 55.52

Locals above cutoff: 14. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 59.06

800-meter run (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 2:18.50

Current cutoff: 2:19.65

State leader: Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, 2:12.05

Locals above cutoff: None

1,500-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 4:46.00

Current cutoff: 4:54.13

State leader: Addison Dorenkamp, WDM Valley, 4:44.44

Locals above cutoff: None

3,000-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 10:25.00

Current cutoff: 10:45.56

State leader: Paityn Noe, Ballard, 9:46.31

Locals above cutoff: None

100-meter hurdles (32 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 15.40

Current cutoff: 16.07

State leader: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee Northwest, 14.13

Locals above cutoff: None

400-meter hurdles (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:06.50

Current cutoff: 1:07.59

State leader: Mackenzie Carney, Waukee Northwest, 1:04.64

Locals above cutoff: None

Long Jump (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 17-6

Current cutoff: 17-00.50

State leader: Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 18-06.25

Locals above cutoff: 1. Brownlee; 24. Lydia Staudt, Charles City, 17-00.50

High Jump (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 5-5

Current cutoff: 5-3

State leader: Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-8

Locals above cutoff: T12. Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-4; T12. Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills, 5-4

Shot put (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 41-0

Current cutoff: 38-02.25

State leader: Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, 46-09.75

Locals above cutoff: None

Discus (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 128-0

Current cutoff: 119-01

State leader: Faith DeRonde, Oskaloosa, 137-06.50

Locals above cutoff: None

400 relay (96 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 51.00

Current cutoff: 53.40

State leader: Ames, 48.91

Locals above cutoff: 21. Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams), 50.98

800 relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:47.00

Current cutoff: 1:48.64

State leader: Ames, 1:44.03

Locals above cutoff: None

1,600 relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 4:06.00

Current cutoff: 4:13.87

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 4:01.28

Locals above cutoff: None

3,200 relay (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 9:40.00

Current cutoff: 9:49.87

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 9:20.32

Locals above cutoff: None

Sprint medley relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:51.50

Current cutoff: 1:52.87

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:47.41

Locals above cutoff: None

Shuttle hurdle relay (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:08.00

Current cutoff: 1:09.55

State leader: Waukee Northwest, 1:05.38

Locals above cutoff: 9. Mason City (Gwen Fiser, Tara Backhaus, Ellea Lewerke, Rosa Monarch), 1:08.80

Boys

100-meter dash (32 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 10.95

Current cutoff: 11.16

State leader: Miles Thompson, Cedar Rapids Washington, 10.56

Locals above cutoff: None

400-meter dash (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 49.50

Current cutoff: 50.75

State leader: Qai Hassey, Spirit Lake, 48.08

Locals above cutoff: 10. Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 50.56

800-meter run (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:57.90

Current cutoff: 1:58.64

State leader: Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 1:54.31

Locals above cutoff: 10. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 1:57.67

1,600-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 4:24.50

Current cutoff: 4:27.59

State leader: Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic, 4:15.22

Locals above cutoff: 2. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 4:17.84

3,200-meter run (21 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 9:34.50

Current cutoff: 9:36.46

State leader: Jackson Heidesch, Dowling Catholic, 9:05.80

Locals above cutoff: 17. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 9:32.31

110-meter high hurdles (32 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 14.90

Current cutoff: 15.36

State leader: Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, 13.96

Locals above cutoff: T15. Kale Hobart, Mason City, 15.20

400-meter low hurdles (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 55.00

Current cutoff: 56.62

State leader: Kole Becker, Lisbon, 53.69

Locals above cutoff: None

Long Jump (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 22-6

Current cutoff: 21-2

State leader: Abu Sama, Southeast Polk, 24-10

Locals above cutoff: T13. Darian Davis, Mason City, 21-7; T24. Cael Bohlen, Charles City, 21-2; T24. Ian Collins, Charles City, 21-2

High Jump (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 6-6

Current cutoff: 6-3

State leader: Kaleb Scott, Southeast Valley, 6-9

Locals above cutoff: T24. Dakota Carlson, Forest City, 6-3; T24. Reid Johnson, Mason City, 6-3

Shot put (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 54-0

Current cutoff: 50-11.50

State leader: Brandon VanderSluis, LeMars, 63-05

Locals above cutoff: None

Discus (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 166-0

Current cutoff: 152-09

State leader: Walker Whalen, Indianola, 202-10

Locals above cutoff: None

400 relay (96 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 43.80

Current cutoff: 45.44

State leader: Southeast Polk, 41.94

Locals above cutoff: 39. Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Ethen Roberts, Michael Willis), 44.42; 68. Clear Lake (Titan Schmitt, Alex Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann), 44.91; 84. Forest City (Robay Birri, Jack Thompson, Vinton Feldman, Jayden Barkema), 45.22; 89. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (Gage Plagge, Tate Murray, Tony Valenzuela, Tate Schmitt), 45.34

800 relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 1:29.90

Current cutoff: 1:32.43

State leader: Southeast Polk, 1:28.11

Locals above cutoff: None

1,600 relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 3:26.00

Current cutoff: 3:29.94

State leader: Mason City, 3:23.44

Locals above cutoff: 1. Mason City (Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Kaden Tyler), 3:23.44

3,200 relay (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 8:06.00

Current cutoff: 8:14.00

State leader: Dowling Catholic, 7:55.16

Locals above cutoff: 13. Mason City (Kaden Tyler, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Breyden Christensen, James Fingalsen), 8:13.05

Distance medley relay (24 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 3:37.00

Current cutoff: 3:40.42

State leader: Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:31.09

Locals above cutoff: 4. Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Kaden Tyler, James Fingalsen), 3:35.49

Shuttle hurdle relay (16 qualifiers)

Blue Standard: 59.50

Current cutoff: 1:02.63

State leader: Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:00.65

Locals above cutoff: 15. Mason City (Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis, Will Fingalsen), 1:02.53

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.