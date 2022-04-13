Drake Relays times and cutoffs through April 12

The 2022 Drake Relays are returning to its original format of four days and integrating the high school events with the college and university events once again.

Action will officially start on Sunday, April 24 with the road races, but track events will begin that Wednesday with the heptathlon and decathlon. The first high school event will be Thursday night with the boys 3,200-meter run.

Here is a look at where area athletes for both boys and girls are slotted into a potential spot for Drake. Blue Standard times, current cutoff times and field size will also be listed.

This will be updated regularly as more track meets occur before the final deadline to qualify on April 22.

Girls

100-meter dash – Blue Standard: 12.60; current cutoff: 12.93; field size: 32

16. Jada Williams, Mason City, 12.71; 30. Meredith Street, Osage, 12.89

400 relay – Blue Standard: 51.00; current cutoff: 53.79; field size: 96

27. Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gwen Fiser, Jada Williams), 51.49; 83. Forest City (Colette Loges, Jalyn Hovenga, Reagan Helgeson, Shae Dillavou), 53.45

Long jump – Blue Standard: 17-06; current cutoff: 16-10.50; field size: 24

4. Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake, 17-11; 20. Lydia Staudt, Charles City, 17-00.50

High jump – Blue Standard: 5-5; current cutoff: 5-3; field size: 24

T12. Keely Collins, Charles City, 5-4; T12. Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills, 5-4

Boys

400-meter dash – Blue Standard: 49.50; current cutoff: 50.93; field size: 16

7. Kaden Tyler, Mason City, 50.56

800-meter run – Blue Standard: 1:57.90; current cutoff: 1:59.09; field size: 16

8. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 1:57.67

1,600-meter run – Blue Standard: 4:24.50; current cutoff: 4:29.38; field size: 21

3. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 4:19.24

3,200-meter run – Blue Standard: 9:34.50; current cutoff: 9:39.34; field size: 21

13. Riley Witt, St. Ansgar, 9:32.31

110 high hurdles – Blue Standard: 14.90; current cutoff: 15.46; field size: 32

14. Kale Hobart, Mason City, 15.20; 21. A.J. Tusha, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 15.34

400 relay – Blue Standard: 43.80; current cutoff: 45.73; field size: 96

31. Mason City (Reid Johnson, Darian Davis, Ethen Roberts, Michael Willis), 44.42; 72. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (Gage Plagge, Tate Murray, Tony Valenzuela, Tate Schmitt), 45.34; 84. Charles City (Cael Bohlen, Mario Hoefer, Josiah Cunnings, Jalil Jones), 45.50; 86. Forest City (Jayden Barkema, Vinton Feldman, Robay Birri, Jack Thompson), 45.56

1,600 relay – Blue Standard: 3:26.00; current cutoff: 3:32.69; field size: 24

1. Mason City (Kale Hobart, James Fingalsen, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Kaden Tyler), 3:24.22

3,200-meter relay – Blue Standard: 8:06.00; current cutoff: 8:15.87; field size: 16

10. Mason City (Kaden Tyler, Ra'Shaun Wynter, Breyden Christensen, James Fingalsen), 8:13.05

Shuttle hurdle relay – Blue Standard: 59.50; current cutoff: 1:02.91; field size: 16

10. Mason City (Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Michael Willis, Will Fingalsen), 1:02.53

Long jump – Blue Standard: 22-6; current cutoff: 20-01.75; field size: 24

T11. Darian Davis, Mason City, 21-07; T20. Ian Collins, Charles City, 21-02; T20. Cael Bohlen, Charles City, 21-02

High jump – Blue Standard: 6-6; current cutoff: 6-3; field size: 24

T24. Dakota Carlson, Forest City, 6-3; T24. Reid Johnson, Mason City, 6-3

Discus – Blue Standard: 166-0; current cutoff: 149-06; field size: 24

19. Tino Tamayo, Charles City, 150-09

