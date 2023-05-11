OSAGE – Bethany Warren wanted to give the obvious answer.

In the background, one of her Forest City girls’ track coaches gave a more specific answer.

After anchoring the Indians to 2A district titles in the 4x800 and distance medley relay, and second place in the sprint medley relay Warren had one race left Thursday at the state qualifier at Osage high school.

“First, I want to win,” Warren said of her last remaining race, the open 800.

Shortly after, her coach chirped in, “2 minutes, 17 seconds.”

Warren missed the 2:17 time, winning in 2:24.13, but in main goal was accomplished as she will now run in four events at the state track and field championships next Thursday-Friday at Drake Stadium.

The highlight perhaps for Warren was out-dueling Sumner-Fredericksburg long-distance standout Hillary Trainor down the backstretch to win the 4x800.

“I just knew I could go faster even if I think I’m going as fast as I can,” Warren said.

In the 4x800 and distance medley relay, Warren was joined by Emilie Weaver, Lillian Nelson and Hayden Brown, while Colette Loges joined Emma Anderson, Jalyn Hovenga and Warren in the sprint medley.

Warren added she feels Forest City can score some points at state.

“I think we have a real good group of girls,” Warren said. “It is going to be fun to see what we can do.”

Another highlight for Forest City Thursday was a victory by Dakota Carlson in the high jump. Carlson won with a best clear of 6-feet, 4-inches, but he says he can’t wait to get to Jim Duncan Track where he already cleared 6-9 at the Drake Relays last month.

“I really wanted to get 6-6 tonight, but I’m happy with 6-4,” Carlson said. “I still won and I’m going to state. That was my main goal obviously.

“I feel good. I can go higher and I know that.”

Forest City claimed victory in the 4x100 with Jack Thompson running the winning leg and carrying the baton across the line in 43.98.

Osage freshman Jacey Johnston had a great night winning the 100 (12.99) and 400 (59.32) and taking second to Denver speedster Natalie Demai in the 200 with Demai crossin gin 25.67 and Johnston right behind her I 26.49.

“I think I have run pretty well,” Johnston said. “I was hoping for a 58 in the 400, but I’m happy with the way I’m running and have been getting faster. The 100, I’m just really glad to qualify and get another experience at state.”

The Osage boys had a strong day as the Green Devils qualified in the sprint medley and

Brayden Onken (20-3) and Landon Arends (19-10 ½) went 1-2 in the long jump.

In the 400, Quinn Street edged Lake Mills’ Logan Bacon 52.35 to 52.77.

Lake Mills’ Justin Rygh took second in the 3,200 with a time of 10:13.15 as he was edged by Neal Pinter of Denver who won in 10:12.42.

Rygh took third in the 1,600 in 4:49.74.

The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for state and the 12 next fastest runners from all district meets in the state will receive at-large bids.

This story will be updated.

Other state qualifying performances Thursday:

Osage girls’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Kenna Herrick, Mylie Howe, Ella Schafer and Brooklyn Halbach took second.

In the 3,000, Katelyn Johnston of Osage took second and advanced.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys qualified in the 4x800 with a second.

Colby Krutsinger of Forest City took second in the shot put, and teammate Jack Thompson was second in the 100 in 11.32.

Forest City’s Lilian Nelson took second behind Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor in the 1,500. Trainor won in 4:49.53, while Nelson edged Katelyn Johnston of Osage, 5:00.57 to 5:00.95 for second. The Indians’ 4x100 team qualified with a second place finish.

Osage boys' also qualified in the 4x400.