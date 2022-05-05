Dillavou, Nelson lead Forest City girls to conference win; Indians depth pushes boys to top

Dakota Carlson was stunned. So too was Shae Dillavou.

The pair of Forest City high jumpers each had different reasons to be surprised, but the end result was a conference championship.

Dillavou leaped a new lifetime best of 5 feet, 2 inches while Carlson had three attempts at tying the school of record 6-07.25 and barely missed two of the three, but left with a lifetime best of 6-6.

"I knew this was the last time I was going to jump here, I wanted to make it count," Dillavou said.

"My hopes have been higher than ever," Carlson added.

Dillavou and Lili Nelson each won four times on Thursday night as the Forest City girls cruised past its Top of Iowa West foes on its home track at Waldorf University with 164 points to win its second straight conference title.

The rest of the girls field went Bishop Garrigan (116), North Union (76), Lake Mills (52), West Hancock (43), Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (43), North Iowa (43), Eagle Grove (33) and Belmond-Klemme (17).

"Our girls showed up and performed," Indians head coach Jason Sopko said. "It was an all-around great night. They definitely earned it tonight in convincing fashion."

On the boys side, two wins from Joey Hovinga plus a victory from Drew Greenwood in the long jump, Brody Dirksen in the open 400 and the 3,200-meter relay plus a bounty of top-five finishes, Forest City piled up 169 points to claim its second straight conference title.

West Hancock placed second with 100 points, then Lake Mills finished in third with 66. Belmond-Klemme (66), Bishop Garrigan (51), Eagle Grove (47), North Union (39), North Iowa (25) and GHV (12) rounded out the field.

"We've got some stellar seniors, good night for them," TIC West Coach of the Year Brian Hovenga said.

Prior to Thursday, Dillavou had three cracks at 5-2. She felt good about each one, but admitted she felt her best with the weather being as good as it has been all spring.

She cleared it on her first attempt.

"I was glad to finally get over it," Dillavou said. "I liked how they changed the mat around."

Yet despite missing twice at 5-0, she was still the winner. North Union's Sam Nielsen missed at 5-2 and Forest City's coaches told Dillavou she was in control so long as Nielsen missed her three attempts at 5-3.

That's exactly what happened.

"That solidified it for me that I have control," Dillavou said. "That was nice to know going into that 5-3 jump."

Signed to play basketball at University of Missouri-St. Louis, Dillavou clipped Garrigan's Abbie Capesius in the open 200 by .06 seconds and she anchored the Indians to wins in the 400 and 800 relays.

"You could see when she was jumping over five foot, she had two or three inches in there," Sopko said. "Good thing to happen right before districts next week."

Nelson swept the three distance events (two-mile, one-mile and half-mile) plus anchored Forest City to a win in the distance medley relay. In the last two years, she has seven TIC West titles in individual events.

"I wanted it for the points for our team," Nelson said. "Just really showing everyone what Forest City can bring to track and field. Our team is really deep this year."

Freshman Bethany Warren set a new conference record in the 400 hurdles and anchored the Indians to a win in the sprint medley relay. She also finished second in the open 400 and 800.

Forest City's 3,200-meter relay placed second while Colette Loges (100) and Jessa Swearingen (long jump) each took third.

Lake Mills' shuttle hurdle relay quartet placed second as its highest event finish. West Hancock's 800 relay was second while Kennedy Kelly (400 hurdles) and the sprint medley placed third.

Three relays for GHV – distance medley, shuttle hurdle and 3,200 – all placed third.

Carlson went to the Drake Relays and cleared the first two heights with ease, but couldn't get over 6-5. He cleared that on his second jump after getting over 6-4 on his last attempt.

Then when he moved the bar to 6-6, he went one-and-done.

"That felt really good," Carlson said.

He got a jolt of energy with former teammate Elijah Weaver in attendance. The meet itself paused to watch him try and clear 6-07.25, which would have set a new school record.

First attempt? The bar just dropped. Second attempt? Bar dropped last second. Third attempt? No good.

"Just a little bit longer and I got it," Carlson said.

Still, he'll take that and so will his coach.

"That was huge for him," Hovenga said. "To do this tonight in front friends, family, classmates was just enormous."

Hovinga ran all three distance events and closed the Indians to a runner-up finish in the distance medley relay. He turned it on in the final two laps of the 3,200 to win then took it hard in the last one-and-a-half laps to win the 1,600.

He never stopped running or jogging. He was in a constant state of warming up, racing and cooling down.

"I feel like I'm more ready with my training as been helpful," Hovinga said. "More able to handle four events. Run them all fairly well without getting my legs too tired."

Colby Krutsinger placed top-three in both throwing events, Carlson finished third in the 400 hurdles and anchored the Indians shuttle hurdle relay to a runner-up finish. Jack Thompson garnered a third place performance in the open 100.

Every one of their relays placed no lower than fourth.

Mitchell Smith ran sub-16 seconds again in his 110-meter high hurdles win and he ran the anchor leg on West Hancock's shuttle hurdle relay victory.

That quartet missed Drake by two places.

"We were a little mad," said Smith, who was the runner-up in the 400 lows. 'We moved on. We need to not freak ourselves out."

Kellen Smith and David Smith ran the final two legs on the Eagles victorious 400 and 800 relays. Kellen placed second in the long jump and was nipped at the line in the 1,600 relay to finish second.

Braden Walk was second in the 100 highs and Mathew Francis placed third in the discus.

Lake Mills' Wyatt Helming heaved a new personal best of 43-09.50 to win the shot put after he claimed the discus with a best toss of 133-09. The Bulldogs also won the 1,600-meter relay.

Technique was an area Helming needed to improve in the shot put. He feels his growth has been ten-fold.

"I guess I've just progressed through the year," he said. "I feel like technique is the most important thing, the strength obviously helps."

Logan Bacon was the runner-up in the open 400. GHV's sprint medley and 3,200 relays placed fourth.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

