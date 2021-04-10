Data, mental toughness leads Connell to half-mile success

Connell's favorite event, the 1,500-meter run, and the 800 are 26 minutes apart.

It may lead to a conversation between Connell and Comets head coach Amanda Rahmiller on if the half-mile is worth running with that amount of time between races.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"No one is going to be able to double-back and do that," Rahmiller said. "She wants to see how fast she can go in the (800), but I think if push comes to shove, she'd pick the 1,500."

There's some science that may back up what event the Northern Iowa recruit is best suited for.

Soon after the cross country season, Connell went to the XLR8 Performance Lab in Ankeny, Iowa and trained with Ben Tilus, a performance coach that has coached 10 state track and field champions in his 12-year career.

Connell had her blood, lactate and her VO2 max tested. It all showed that her range is being a 800 and 1,500 runner opposed to the 3,000 that she has grown to love.

And while the data elevates Connell in the shorter races, her improved mentality as aided that growth, too.

Two years ago, if Connell had a good time, but the placement wasn't there, frustration mounted. She has adapted that a second place finish isn't such a bad thing.