Data, mental toughness leads Connell to half-mile success

It has been a banner year for Charles City's Kiki Connell.
She has a top-five finish in the Class 3A state cross country meet. Then this winter, she catapulted herself to a IWCOA state championship at 120-pounds.
Now, the standout distance runner has begun a track and field campaign that has made her eyes open as to what she could accomplish in an event she never was a true fan of.
Connell claimed the 800-meter run at Friday's 13-team Lady Bulldog Classic hosted by Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a blistering 2 minutes, 25.50 seconds while also leaping 14 feet, 7 inches to win the long jump.
"I'm trying to work on my racing strategy," Connell said. "Trying to figure out when to go, when to settle. I like the faster stuff now, little more foot speed."
That half-mile time is about three seconds off her season best of 2:22 back in February at a meet in Kansas City. If she does qualify for the Drake Relays, she's wanting a true challenge.
"Hopefully I can get one more really good shot at it," Connell said. "I'm ready to race those big dogs."
Time may not be on her side.
COVID-19 restrictions has crammed all of the high school events – both preliminary and finals – into one day starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m on Thursday, April 22.
Connell's favorite event, the 1,500-meter run, and the 800 are 26 minutes apart.
It may lead to a conversation between Connell and Comets head coach Amanda Rahmiller on if the half-mile is worth running with that amount of time between races.
"No one is going to be able to double-back and do that," Rahmiller said. "She wants to see how fast she can go in the (800), but I think if push comes to shove, she'd pick the 1,500."
There's some science that may back up what event the Northern Iowa recruit is best suited for.
Soon after the cross country season, Connell went to the XLR8 Performance Lab in Ankeny, Iowa and trained with Ben Tilus, a performance coach that has coached 10 state track and field champions in his 12-year career.
Connell had her blood, lactate and her VO2 max tested. It all showed that her range is being a 800 and 1,500 runner opposed to the 3,000 that she has grown to love.
And while the data elevates Connell in the shorter races, her improved mentality as aided that growth, too.
Two years ago, if Connell had a good time, but the placement wasn't there, frustration mounted. She has adapted that a second place finish isn't such a bad thing.
"Knowing your competition and knowing how hard they're working (helps) becoming a better loser," Connell said. "Having a good time, and losing, is so much better than having a bad time, and winning.
"Looking at it black and white was an issue."
Being a state champion wrestler, in Rahmiller's eyes, has made her mindset between the ears much more noticeable.
"She's a much smarter runner," Rahmiller said. "Training wise, she's a lot wiser. Mentally she's in a much stronger place and has more confidence."
Connell has under a week to put in a time good enough to get under the ever-changing cutoff time in her three potential individual events.
She has taken in the knowledge from her previous campaigns on the track to push her in the right direction come the most important months of her final prep season as a runner.
"I understand what it takes to be good and I can compete a little bit better," Connell said. "I've become a student of the sport in this athletic realm that I never saw before."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.