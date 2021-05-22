Connell leaves state track with first four medals to end prep running career

And even with a "messy" start, Connell never wavered in her pursuit.

"I had never raced it at state, I was proud of myself to break away from the crowd," she said. "Staying on my feet was helpful. Having that was a place for growth for me. Even though I was on tired legs, I knew I could do it."

The Comets finished in a tie for sixth with Keokuk in the team standings, piling up 34 points.

Charles City head coach Amanda Rahmiller believes the imprint Connell has left on its athletic programs will be remembered for a long time.

"She had an excellent game plan for all four of her races and she executed it perfectly," she said. "She went out as high as she possibly could. She's so great with the younger kids; she sets an example."

Connell paced the second group with friends and training partners Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock and Ballard's Paityn Noe. The time of 4:47.26 was not the most important thing she accomplished.

She, along with Hoins, got all 24 runners in the field to circle on the infield prior to the race and pray as a group.