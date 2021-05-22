Connell leaves state track with first four medals to end prep running career

DES MOINES – Medaling at the Iowa state track and field championships has been the one thing that has eluded Kiki Connell in her illustrious prep career.
Her success in cross country and wrestling was second-to-none. That success never transpired to the oval.
Until her senior year.
The Charles City standout concluded her athletic career with four medals in all three distance events and one relay at Drake Stadium.
"I'm so honored, so grateful for the opportunity," Connell said. "I'd say it's been the elusive 'Oh I hate track because I haven't done that well,' now that I have gotten these medals, it doesn't subtract. It's made it more sweet."
Connell completely changed how she train and how she approached her diet. It paid off big time when it mattered most.
"I didn't know what pace to go, I didn't know how many miles a week to do," she said. "Everyone overlooks race-day fuel. I understand what I should be putting into my body. Three to four hours (before a race), that's when the meal has to be."
She ran another personal best in the 800, breaking 2 minutes, 20 seconds for the second time in as many days to finish fourth in 2:16.78. That broke her own school record.
It was a bit of redemption for the UNI recruit in that race. She tripped on the second lap at the Drake Relays.
And even with a "messy" start, Connell never wavered in her pursuit.
"I had never raced it at state, I was proud of myself to break away from the crowd," she said. "Staying on my feet was helpful. Having that was a place for growth for me. Even though I was on tired legs, I knew I could do it."
The Comets finished in a tie for sixth with Keokuk in the team standings, piling up 34 points.
Charles City head coach Amanda Rahmiller believes the imprint Connell has left on its athletic programs will be remembered for a long time.
"She had an excellent game plan for all four of her races and she executed it perfectly," she said. "She went out as high as she possibly could. She's so great with the younger kids; she sets an example."
Connell paced the second group with friends and training partners Emma Hoins of Waverly-Shell Rock and Ballard's Paityn Noe. The time of 4:47.26 was not the most important thing she accomplished.
She, along with Hoins, got all 24 runners in the field to circle on the infield prior to the race and pray as a group.
"That was something I wouldn't have had the confidence to do until this year," Connell said. "Being able to take the members of that race, hold hands and pray in the middle of Drake Stadium, I think that's the cap of my career."
Rahmiller called that a touching moment to watch.
"Every race she comes in, she puts a bible verse on her calf," she said.
Clear Lake's 1,600-meter relay was seeded 22nd coming into the weekend. It left with a top-3 finish.
The quartet of Tanner Reimann, Austin Warnke, Jagger Schmitt and Justin Wright finished third, smashing their personal best by three more seconds. Not a single split was slower than 53.5 seconds.
From districts to the final time crossing the finish line, that relay dropped 10 seconds.
"I'm so proud of my team, I have the best coaches in the world," Wright said. "Tanner, Jagger, Austin are some of the three hardest workers I know. Awesome athletes and even better people."
Wright was coming off a ninth place finish in the open 800, exclaiming he had high hopes for that event.
He returned with redemption on the anchor leg of the final relay of the day.
"I did everything I could to redeem myself," he said.
The Lions also had their shuttle hurdle relay, which made the finals after the prelims on Thursday, break 62 seconds to finish fifth in 1:01.93. It is the fourth time they broke their own school record.
Tyson Cooley and PJ Feuerbach were on the shuttle hurdle team that was disqualified two springs ago at the state qualifying meet.
"It was really nice to have some success," Feuerbach said. "We weren't going to let it happen again."
Cooley, the anchor, had his fists clenched and was noticeably pumped up after the concluded.
"We kept an uphill climb all the way through state; just PR, PR, PR," he said. "We were constantly peaking."
