Collins takes preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa track and field program

At this point in the recruiting process, Ian Collins knew that getting a scholarship wasn't in the realm of possibility. If he wanted to continue his track and field career at the highest level, he'd have to walk-on.

Fine by him.

"I love being in this position," Collins said. "I'll pop out one time and show everybody else who I am, prove myself again."

It took one weekend visit to the University of Iowa campus to solidify Collins' decision as he accepted a preferred walk-on spot with its men's track and field program late last week.

He posted a picture of himself in a Hawkeye jersey on Instagram with the caption reading "#committed."

"It was where I liked it the best and where I saw myselkf growing as a person, as an athlete," Collins said.

The decision ends a journey for Collins that wasn't all that smooth sailing during his final year at Charles City High School.

An ankle injury suffered over spring break hindered the progress he made during the offseason. Prior to the setback, he stated he was clearing 7-feet even on the high jump and leaping well over 24 feet in the long jump.

"It is so hard to take that in," Collins said after the Comets home meet in April. "It is like starting over for me, completely."

He continued to jump through it and earned a top-five finish in the high jump at the Drake Relays and won Northeast Iowa Conference plus Class 3A district titles in both jumping events.

At the state meet in May, he won a head-to-head battle with North Polk's Jack Noble for the second straight year in the high jump when Collins cleared 6-9. He had three chances at 6-10 and all just barely missed.

"It is just excitement right now," Collins said after the victory at Drake Stadium. "I had confidence that I could do it, but I hadn't done it yet this year. Happy with how today went, even though I got sunburnt."

In the long jump, Collins finished second with a best jump of 23 feet, one-quarter of an inch. He came desperately close to another state title, but it wasn't meant to be.

Still, in his eyes, he proved people wrong all week with what he was able to accomplish. And he made sure to give his full gratitude to the people who never doubted him.

"I still got people in my corner supporting me," Collins said after munching on Subway. "It is pride for the Charles City Comets, and saying for my city, for the 641. We have heart and we're different from everybody else."

Collins' prep career concluded with three state championships, one Drake Relays title and several NEIC victories. Now, he gets to embark on the collegiate journey.

There were two options Collins considered: Iowa and Arkansas.

The Razorbacks bestow one of the premier Division I programs in the country; the Hawkeyes have grown into a routine contender for Big 10 championships.

Staying in-state and being closer to home were two big selling points.

"I also just saw the culture at Iowa," Collins said. "It was the type of place you want to be as an athlete. They're in the perfect position as a team."

Under Joey Woody, the Hawkeyes have stablished themselves as a program on the rise. Collins wanted to be a part of that and he'll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

He'll do both jumping events plus some short sprinting events. He didn't rule out down the line doing the triple jump.

"Hopefully I come in, jump well right away and earn myself a scholarship," Collins said.

As for the ankle, Collins said it is getting better. At the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at Hayward Field in Oregon, he said he felt great in the long jump despite scratching all three jumps.

The ankle did hinder him a little bit in the high jump and he was only able to clear the opening height of 6-03.25.

That said, he believes he'll be fully healthy come next spring with continued strength.

"I've been working really hard on it," Collins said. "It is good to have that feeling. Get everything back to how it was."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

