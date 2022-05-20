Collins, Staudt end Charles City jumping careers with state medals

DES MOINES – There was a rip of the jersey. There was a lot of frustration. There was that feeling of coming up just short.

For all that Charles City's Ian Collins has been through in his senior season, he let the emotions get the better of him. When he realized he was going to be one-half inch shy of a repeat Class 3A long jump championship, he let it all out.

"I didn't even mean to, it just happened," Collins said. "I got an extra (jersey)."

Yet the legacy he will leave behind is one that Comets jumps coach Erik Hoefer will remember for a long time.

Collins ended his jumping career with a runner-up finish with a best leap of 23 feet, one-quarter inch at the state track and field championships. He leaves Drake Stadium with three career state titles, a Drake Relays title and multiple conference championships.

"I told him several times 'You're jumping absolutely great,'" Hoefer said. "It just wasn't enough. We've had many great jumpers over the years, he's the best of them all."

When Collins finished eating Subway well after his final jump, he put things into perspective.

"You could say it was disappointing or I didn't jump as well as I could of," he said. "In all reality, I did OK for not really being able to long jump, not being able to practice and not jumping recently until the district meet."

Two of his attempts on Friday afternoon were scratches, but Collins glanced over at his position and he believes they would have been winning jumps. That's a part that stings.

He admitted he never felt as frustrated, in recent memory, after an event. Not even after losing the Drake Relays long jump title last spring by one-quarter of an inch.

"The last jump, I was like 'Dang,'" Collins said. "The emotions were running really high.

Hoefer took a guess as to why his star expressed those feelings.

"State means more to him," he said. "It is for his team. It stings not to earn 10 points in this."

There was still one event for Collins to run as he anchored Charles City's 1,660-meter relay in the prelims, the final event of the night. Then, his track career will either be over on Friday or in the finals on Saturday.

He has owned the hearts and eyes of the Charles City community. That has meant more to him than anything.

"I still got people in my corner supporting me," Collins said. "It is pride for the Charles City Comets, and saying for my city, for the 641. We have heart and we're different from everybody else."

Or as Hoefer put it, kids want to "Be like Ian."

"He will realize the career he had and the difference in made," he added. "We'll reap the benefits of his legacy for many years to come."

The Comets added one more long jump medalist to their tally.

Lydia Staudt overcame a flurry of jumps much of this season at 17-00.50 and could never seem to break over that. Her steps were inconsistent and she had plenty of scratches.

She didn't have any problems on Friday.

Staudt snared her second straight long jump medal as she posted a new season-best jump of 17-03.75 to place sixth.

"It was kind of like the breaking point," Staudt said. "I just need to relax and just jump. It was reliving I made it into the finals."

Her first two jumps were fouls and it came down to her final jump in the prelims to give her a spot in the finals. That was her breakthrough jump of 17-01.

Then her final two were her best ones.

"That last jump was the final straw," Staudt said. 'I told myself to jump and whatever happens, happens. It ended out good for me."

Collins and Staudt have been pioneers for the Comets jumping program. They set the standard for others to follow through and they hope the trails both are leaving behind are positive ones.

"I sure hope we have left a good legacy," Staudt said. "By the way we perform, by the way we act around others."

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Charlee Morton, one day after medaling in the discus, just missed a second medal as she placed 11th in the shot put. Its boys 800 relay finished 13th.

Tino Tamayo, a Drake Relays qualifier in the discus a month ago, was in the shot put field for Charles City and recorded a 12th place finish.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

