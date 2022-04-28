Collins goes from no height to medal in high jump

DES MOINES – As a wide-eyed freshman, Keely Collins experienced the atmpospehrrs of the Drake Relays for the first time last spring.

It was a short-lived trip as she didn't get over the opening height of 5 feet even.

"I was a lot less nervous," she said.

One year of experience at Drake Stadium later and the Charles City sophomore is leaving with some hardware.

She was one of two handfuls of girls to finish in a tie for third at 5-4 on Thursday in the opening day of the 112th running of the three-day spectacle.

"It is really good to know that (hard work) has paid off," Collins said. "It fueled me a lot. I wanted to get that medal."

A medalist in the high jump at the Class 3A state meet last May, Collins felt more prepared this time around. She was coming off a jump of 5-5 three days ago as a final tune-up.

It proved to be a good one.

Collins cleared 5-0, 5-2 and 5-4 on her first attempt. She increased her starting height during regular season meets in preparation for Drake, beginning early at 4-6 then getting all the way up 4-10.

"That helped a lot compared to last year, just being ready for it," Collins said.

When the bar moved to 5-6, it was the second time Collins stared at it. She missed all three of her attempts on Monday. A strategy implemeted by her jumps coach moved her starting spot farther back.

Collins, despite not getting over 5-6, believes the move is a good one.

"Work on my inward tilt, it is very mental for me," she said. "Moving it back did help me."

Through two years, she has a state medal and a Drake medal. She'll go for more hardware in about a month in this very same location. To her, the success has been surprising.

"I didn't think there was any possibility of that, I didn't even know what Drake was back then," Collins said. "It still surprises me."

Lake Mills freshman Avery Eastvold missed all of her jumps in the opening height.

In the 3,000-meter run, Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan ran a new lifetime best of 10:35-flat to finish in 19th. She came in seeded 21st after running a time under 10:40 at the Lynx Invite last Thursday.

That made Doughan think she needed to prove she belonged. Which led to overthinking her race.

"I got really nervous and I shouldn't of," Doughan said. "I just got too much into my head, I wasn't thinking positive during the race."

Her lap splits from the second lap on were in between 1:23 and 1:29. She was in a pack of double digit runners for a good portion of the race, then started to slip back.

The environment was a lot and it overwhelmed her.

"The stands are packed," Doughan said. "No one really talks to each other before the race."

Still, she took some positives away from the race. She'll aim for a trip to the state meet in a month and is hopeful the experience of running on the Blue Oval will pay off down the road.

"Now that I've ran here, I won't be as scared," she said. "I kept telling myself 'Push my legs.'

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

