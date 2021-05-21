Collins avenges Drake letdown with double jumping titles at state

DES MOINES – Being a long jumper was something that always intrigued Ian Collins, but he didn't know if he could do it and do it well.
Turns out, it fits like a glove.
The Charles City junior leaped 23 feet, 3/4 of an inch Friday at the state track and field meet to claim his first career Class 3A long jump title and complete the double-jump titles.
"I didn't think I could actually do it," Collins said. "It was a surprise to see how far I've got. I went out there and did as best as I could."
One day after winning the high jump, Collins set the tone in his first three jumps.
He fouled his opening leap, then went 21-07 and 22-09.25 to take the top spot heading into the finals.
With a jump remaining and still easily in front, Collins bounced over 23 feet for just the third time this season to cruise to victory.
"He's just a special jumper," Charles City jumping coach Eric Hoefer said. "Conditions were not optimal and it showed in the jumps. Ian was able to overcome that, but that was tough jumping conditions."
A natural ability to jump over a bar gave Hoefer the confidence the talent could move over to a pit.
And this is exactly what he pictured.
"That isn't always the case with every jumper. Ian's kind of that special combination," Hoefer said. "The long jump looks so easy, but it is more technical than it appears. I think Ian enjoys the intricacies of that. He loves to learn."
In his second meet of the season, Collins leaped over 23-1 and was the favorite at the Drake Relays last month to win the event.
He finished runner-up to Cooper DeJean, an Iowa football recruit from OABCIG, by 1/4 of an inch.
He vowed to never let that happen again.
"I really did not want to lose at all," Collins said.
His track season ended after the Comets couldn't get their 400 relay to the finals, marking Friday as the last time he jumps this season. The aspirations have skyrocketed for his senior campaign next spring.
He has goals to run track, or play football, at the next level. Wisconsin and North Dakota State have been in contact with him, but no formal offers.
"Hopefully I can get even farther and even higher," he said. "I hope it gets my name out there."
The points gained for the Comets weren't done.
Zack Graeser, out of lane 3 in the second heat, ran a half-second PR to finish fifth in the 400 hurdles in a time of 56.53 seconds.
Quick steps over the hurdles in the first 200 meters and enough of a kick at the end propelled Graeser to his first career state medal.
"That was one thing I've been working on all season," Graeser said. "Got out how I wanted."
Ryan Rahmiller felt like the practice and the gutty competitor he is propelled him to a medal.
"He's been getting out fast and being clean there," the Comets head coach said. "He's really worked hard especially on his first five hurdles. I was impressed."
On the girls side, Charles City placed fifth in the distance medley relay behind a 2:16 anchor from Kiki Connell. The UNI recruit will get two more medal chances on Saturday with the 800 and 1,500.
Lydia Staudt was seeded as the best long jumper in the first flight and exceeded that, finishing in sixth place overall with a leap of 17-02. It's the first time this season the junior broke the 16-foot threshold.
"Coach Hoefer was telling me to improve on my speed, thinking about that in the finals helped get over 17 feet," Staudt said. "I hadn't been super close to that 17 mark all season. Hitting that wasn't really expected."
Hoefer timed her run-ups for each of her jumps. They hovered around 3.6 seconds for the three prelims jumps, but it rose to 3.8-3.9 seconds on the first two jumps in the finals.
The time of the final run-up in the 17-02 leap was 3.7 seconds.
"We want her to be at that 3.7 mark," Hoefer said. "It all came together."
Clear Lake's distance medley relay shaved five seconds off its previous season best to garner a seventh place medal, the first medal of the weekend. Justin Wright anchored in a 1:57 half-mile split.
Wright was also the anchor on the Lions 1,600 relay that qualified for the finals in a new season best time of 3:28.58. They'll enter the finals as the fourth fastest quartet in the field.
Girls track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 3A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – T1. Solon 26, T1. Carlisle 26, T1. Dubuque Wahlert 26, 4. Charles City 23, 5. Oskaloosa 20, 6. Ballard 19, 7. Keokuk 18, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 17, 9. Bondurant-Farrar 16, T10. Humboldt 14, T10. Winterset 14, T10. Spencer 14
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Solon (Makinley Levin, Sophia Stahle, Kaia Holtkamp, Emma Bock), 4:05.77; 2. Carlisle (4:08.42); 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (4:12.44); 4. Dallas Center-Grimes (4:12.47); 5. Charles City (Adison Olson, Rachel Chambers, Lydia Staudt, Kiki Connell), 4:13.85
800 relay – 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Ariana Yaklich, Abigail Wallace, Meghan McDonald, Rylee Steffen), 1:43.91; 2. Spencer (1:44.64); 3. Pella (1:44.94); 4. West Burlington/Notre Dame (1:45.71); 5. Decorah (1:46.21)
400 hurdles – 1. Darci Wiseman (Winterset), 1:03.91; 2. Emma Zoet (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley), 1:05.62; 3. Jerra Merchant (Spencer), 1:06.11; 4. Madison Prier (Marion), 1:06.68; 5. Abby Hughes (Glenwood), 1:06.77
Long jump – 1. Isabelle Noring (Carlisle), 17-11.25; 2. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk), 17-11.25; 3. Maleah Walker (Oskaloosa), 17-10.50; 4. Olivia Tollari (ADM, Adel), 17-07.00; 5. Shay Sinnard (Carroll), 17-05.50; 6. Lydia Staudt (Charles City), 17-02.00
Shot put – 1. Jaden Brumbaugh (Mount Pleasant), 44-09.00; 2. Kendal Clark (Humboldt), 42-10.75; 3. Kelsey Fields (Creston), 42-09.00; 4. Carolyn Miller (Bondurant-Farrar), 39-07.50; 5. Ava Conrad (Solon), 39-06.75
Boys track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 3A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Pella 45.5, 2. ADM, Adel 30, 3. Charles City 24, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 22, 5. North Polk 18, 6. Clear Creek-Amana 17, T7. Carlisle 16, T7. LeMars 16, T7. Washington 16, T7. Boone 16, T7. Humboldt 16; T34. Clear Lake 2
Finals (top-5 + locals)
Distance medley relay – 1. Humboldt (Lance Coon, Cale Hundertmark, Eric Wittrock, Quinton Orr), 3:30.11; 2. Pella (3:31.77); 3. Dallas Center-Grimes (3:31.87); 4. ADM, Adel (3:32.80); 5. Newton (3:33.18); 7. Clear Lake (Tanner Reimann, Austin Warnke, Jagger Schmitt, Justin Wright), 3:35.53
800 relay – 1. Carlisle (Jonathan Dunn, Karson Dunn, Jacob Imhoff, Quincy Griffin), 1:30.56; 2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1:30.78); 3. Central DeWitt (1:31.00); 4. ADM, Adel (1:31.07); 5. Dubuque Wahlert (1:31.39); 9. Clear Lake (Zeke Nelson, Tanner Reimann, Jagger Schmitt, Austin Warnke), 1:31.62
400 hurdles – 1. Tegan Bock (Boone), 53.38; 2. Gavin Zillyette (Clear Creek-Amana), 55.88; 3. Gage Huyser (Pella), 56.11; 4. Tyler Brown (Winterset), 56.43; 5. Zack Graeser (Charles City), 56.53; 10. Jordan Severs (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), 57.43; 23. Zeke Nelson (Clear Lake), 1:04.12
Long jump – 1. Ian Collins (Charles City), 23-00.75; 2. Aiden Kuehl (Bishop Heelan), 21-04.25; 3. Jacob Imhoff (Carlisle), 21-01.00; 4. Kade Kreinbring (Assumption), 21-00.50; 5. Jailen Hansen (Storm Lake), 20-07.50
Shot put – 1. Kody Huisman (Pella), 59-04.75; 2. Garret Wagner (Marion), 56-11.00; 3. Brandon VanderSluis (LeMars), 56-04.50; 4. J.J. Moore (Webster City), 53-11.00; 5. Cooper Pullis (Mount Pleasant), 52-09.75
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
110 hurdles – 12. Jeremiah Chapman (Charles City), 15.83; 18. Tyson Cooley (Clear Lake), 16.37
400 relay – 10. Charles City (Jeremiah Chapman, Mario Hoefer, Owen Weber, Ian Collins), 44.09; 20. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (Max O'Dell, Tomas Cavazos, Tony Valenzuela, Tate Schmitt), 45.00
1,600 relay – 4. Clear Lake (Tanner Reimann, Austin Warnke, Jagger Schmitt, Justin Wright), 3:28.58
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.