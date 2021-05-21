Collins avenges Drake letdown with double jumping titles at state

"That isn't always the case with every jumper. Ian's kind of that special combination," Hoefer said. "The long jump looks so easy, but it is more technical than it appears. I think Ian enjoys the intricacies of that. He loves to learn."

In his second meet of the season, Collins leaped over 23-1 and was the favorite at the Drake Relays last month to win the event.

He finished runner-up to Cooper DeJean, an Iowa football recruit from OABCIG, by 1/4 of an inch.

He vowed to never let that happen again.

"I really did not want to lose at all," Collins said.

His track season ended after the Comets couldn't get their 400 relay to the finals, marking Friday as the last time he jumps this season. The aspirations have skyrocketed for his senior campaign next spring.

He has goals to run track, or play football, at the next level. Wisconsin and North Dakota State have been in contact with him, but no formal offers.

"Hopefully I can get even farther and even higher," he said. "I hope it gets my name out there."

The points gained for the Comets weren't done.