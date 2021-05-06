Clear Lake boys track and field wins first conference meet since 1984

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Clear Lake boys track and field team is conference champions.

The Lions won their sixth straight meet of the season, and first North Central Conference meet since 1984, by scoring 191 points at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday night.

"To see their process pay off with the product like this," Clear Lake coach Troy Tysdahl said. "We harp on them a lot about staying true to the process and not worrying about the end result. We saw that tonight with an outstanding win."

The Lions won four individual events and four relays for a total of eight event wins. Hampton-Dumont-CAL finished in fourth place with 69.5 points.

Clear Lake got two big wins to start off the night in the jumping field events. Tyson Cooley cleared 6 feet in the high jump, while Tanner Reimann leaped 20-06.75 in the long jump.

Reimann also won the open 400 with a time of 52.18 seconds. Zeke Nelson picked up the other individual event win in the 400-meter low hurdles with a time of 56.24 seconds.

The team of Reimann, Tyres Green-Harrington, Jagger Schmitt and Austin Warnke placed first in the 4x100 with a time of 44.37 seconds. Jaden Wright, Joe Faber, Andrew Mixdorf and Justin Wright won the 4x800 in a time of 8:36.08.