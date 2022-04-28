Charles City grad Connell transferred to Iowa State to 'want more'

DES MOINES – No matter what Kiki Connell does for athletics, she wants to be competitive.

Whether it was wrestling and becoming a state champion or in track in aiming for state medals. Or in cross country, looking to better her finish year after year.

Connell, a Charles City grad, won't stop being in high-level competitions. Which is the primary reason why after one semester at Northern Iowa, she is now at Iowa State.

The reason?

She wanted to be challenged.

"After my cross country season, I was left wanting more," Connell said. "A big thing for me is I want to be pushed. Through a lot of prayer and a lot of tears, I decided to pursue something else."

The Cyclones boast one of the better running programs in the state of Iowa and throughout all of NCAA Division I. Connell wanted to be a part of that, but she didn't think she was good enough.

Until she got a phone call from assistant coach Amy Rudolph.

"I never thought I was good enough," Connell said. "The second that they gave me a phone call, I was like 'Oh my gosh,' I never anticipated that to happen.

"A year ago today, I would laugh at the fact I'm standing here in an Iowa State uniform."

Her ambitions were to stay in-state. She received plenty of interest once she entered the transfer portal the Monday after the cross country season concluded.

Yet that phone call from Rudolph the day she entered the portal, then a campus visit, basically sealed the decision.

"She knows what she is doin growth her girls and you can see that through the progression," Connell said. "Can you really turn down Iowa State when they call you?"

On Thursday, the first day of competition in the 112th running of the Drake Relays, Connell set a new personal best in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase of 10 minutes, 39.01 seconds.

About 20-to-24 seconds from her previous best.

"It is a hard event," Connell said. "Not an ounce of nerves. We do a lot of workouts that are race simulations."

This is a new event for Connell after being a full-time distance runner for Charles City during her four-year prep career. Her final high school meet last May, she finished with four medals.

Rudolph said the steeplechase will be Connell's "baby." Despite it being so new, she is embracing the challenge. She compared it to learning how to wrestle her junior year for Charles City.

A state championship followed her senior year.

"You have to learn on your feet," Connell said. "The steeplechase was a second try of trying to learn something completely new."

Admittedly, she was pretty emotional talking about the decision to go to Ames and restart her college career. Through the sweat after her event, which she ended up 11th in, hid some of the tears she fought back.

She never thought she was good enough to run at a Big 12, Power-5 program like Iowa State. One phone call changed her life and she's donning a Cyclones top.

Now, she's not wasting this opportunity.

"I would have never in my wildest dreams thought a team like this would want me," Connell said. "I could not ask for a a better team in the entire world. They're the most humble people I've ever met."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

