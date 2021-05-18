Chapman excels in 'relatively new' event for Comets

"I was not used to the hurdles (my sophomore year). After I hit the first hurdle I was like 'Woah, these are heavy,'" Chapman said. "It's a fun experience at Charles City."

Chapman's mom was a big supporter of him doing the hurdles. Keisha Cunnings was a sprinter in her prep days, and has stuck by her son's side throughout his track career.

She comes to practice to watch him. When practice is done, they'll set up hurdles and go over techniques and workouts.

"Her and coach always stay in contact about my times," Chapman said. "She's very supportive."

A multi-sport athlete for Charles City, Chapman focused on the 400 low hurdles and the shuttle relay his first two years. All while battling an injury that required physical therapy.

Chapman tore his hamstring at the beginning of 2019 and was forced to sit out. He feared that if he transitioned to the highs at that point, his track career could be done.

So he sat out, went to work on his physical therapy and waited until he was meet-ready again.

"I didn't know it was torn until my first meet of my sophomore year," Chapman said. "I got butt hurt. I was waiting for this day to hurdle and I can't. I started to focus in and get ready."