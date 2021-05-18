Chapman excels in 'relatively new' event for Comets

Hurdling has been a part of Jeremiah Chapman's life since he was in seventh grade. He saw that not a whole lot of people did it, so he wanted to.
"He's an exceptionally competitive young man," Charles City's head coach Ryan Rahmiller said. "It's a good combination of somebody that is a tough-minded, competitive person and someone who is a very verse hurdler."
Still, the senior hadn't been given the task of running the 110-meter high hurdles until this spring due to injuries he battled his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Heading into the co-ed state meet slated for this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Chapman is peaking at the right time in an event
He has the third fastest time in the hurdles at 15.26 seconds in Class 3A and will be in lane four in the third and final heat of Friday's preliminaries. The top-eight times go to Saturday's finals.
"He's been nothing but confident in a relatively new race for him," Amanda Rahmiller, the Comets girls head coach said. "When he's got a guy that he knows he can hunt, oh my gosh, he thrives on that."
For Chapman, he expects to be a contender. It's not win or bust or even medal or bust.
All he wants is to make one last memory on the blue oval. He was in the Comets' shuttle hurdle relay quartet as a sophomore.
"I was not used to the hurdles (my sophomore year). After I hit the first hurdle I was like 'Woah, these are heavy,'" Chapman said. "It's a fun experience at Charles City."
Chapman's mom was a big supporter of him doing the hurdles. Keisha Cunnings was a sprinter in her prep days, and has stuck by her son's side throughout his track career.
She comes to practice to watch him. When practice is done, they'll set up hurdles and go over techniques and workouts.
"Her and coach always stay in contact about my times," Chapman said. "She's very supportive."
A multi-sport athlete for Charles City, Chapman focused on the 400 low hurdles and the shuttle relay his first two years. All while battling an injury that required physical therapy.
Chapman tore his hamstring at the beginning of 2019 and was forced to sit out. He feared that if he transitioned to the highs at that point, his track career could be done.
So he sat out, went to work on his physical therapy and waited until he was meet-ready again.
"I didn't know it was torn until my first meet of my sophomore year," Chapman said. "I got butt hurt. I was waiting for this day to hurdle and I can't. I started to focus in and get ready."
He returned for the Northeast Conference meet, ran in the 3A state qualifying meet and then made it to state.
As he was preparing for a junior season, in which he expected to run in the 110s, COVID-19 halted that. So, Chapman and Cunnings drilled the high hurdles hard.
Even as he is preparing for state this week, Chapman will return back to the starting blocks if he doesn't cleanly clear a hurdle.
"It goes back to his foundation of being a great low hurdler," Ryan said. "He's pretty fluent over the hurdles and you combine it with his athleticism with his speed, it's been a great fit."
Amanda believes the major change has been his confidence. She noted that conversations with him as an underclassmen were minimal with not a lot of back-and-forth.
Now, Chapman is having a dialogue with his coaches.
"When we approach him with something, he looks us in the eyes and has a conversation with us," she said. "He's pretty real with us."
Chapman entered the Class 3A qualifier at Independence with a best time of 15.75. He was next to Western Dubuque's Logan Brosius in the event and ran the best time of his career.
And Chapman knew a time like that was closer than appeared.
"He's always been a beautiful hurdler," Ryan said. "He was looking forward to the opportunity to compete against one of the best."
Yet, a sub-15 second race is reachable in Chapman's eyes. He believes there's no better time to run it than at his very last track meet on the biggest stage before he puts the cap on an athletic career this summer in baseball.
"With the competition, I know everyone is going to go hard. I feel like I can drop down," Chapman said. "No matter what I run, I'm going to be proud of myself. I'll be happy with a medal."
