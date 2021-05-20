Busy Street: Osage junior medals in 400, qualifies in other two sprinting events

DES MOINES – Meredith Street ran three events in the span of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Her last two were separated by 30 minutes.
After running two personal bests and nabbing a medal, Street will earn a well-deserved break.
The Osage junior qualified for Saturday's finals in the Class 2A 100 and 200-meter dashes then fought through exhaustion to place fifth in the open 400 Thursday on day one of the state meet at Drake Stadium.
"This whole past month I've been thinking about it a lot," Street said. "It was super reliving to get the times I did and watch the team excel."
Street didn't run in the two sprinting events she qualified for at the Drake Relays last month. A nagging injury, flared up during the 400 relay, forced Green Devils head coach Tom Muller to pull her from the individual events.
She made up for lost time.
She was in lane 5 in the 200; lane 6 in the 100; lane 3 in the 400. As she made the turn to wrap up her day, it was noticeable the quickness in her step was fading.
Street refused to let it overtake her, pushing toward the finish line in 58.18 seconds.
"I'm really happy with the order my events went today," Street said. "I felt pretty good coming down the homestretch, I just had a lot of great competition. Some girls definitely had a better kick."
Her time of 12.84 in the 100 marked the second time in three meets she broke 12.9 seconds, and the 26.05 in the 200 was a new season best.
It puts her in favorable position to get more hardware, to go along with the sprint medley relay she'll anchor on Saturday morning.
"Nice to have a good break tomorrow and be fresh on Saturday," Street said.
It was the end of a day for the Green Devils, one of the presumptive favorites for a top-3 team finish that would net them a trophy.
Katelyn Johnston finished in eighth in the 3,000 as the only other point-scorer for Osage. It did send through its shuttle hurdle relay with a new season best of 1:07.83.
"Our first two legs, they ran hard and Brooklyn (Halbach) ran a great (third) leg," Muller said. "She got out well and was able to do three-step things. Those four girls have worked really hard and I'll never bet against Paige (Kisley) down the homestretch."
Abigayle Angell was seeded 22nd in the shot put and was in the first flight. She was the only one that dried off the ring before she threw.
It worked out.
The Central Springs senior uncorked a new personal best throw of 37 feet, 5.25 inches on her final preliminary attempt, then finished eighth.
The throw marks a new school record and she is the first Panthers athlete, male or female, to medal at the state meet.
"The adrenaline kicks in and then it's like 'I'm going to go all out,'" Angell said. "It means a lot. I hope I'm not the last."
She'll have the night to prepare for the discus today, an event she has the third best throw in the field and one of the favorites to win.
"It gives me some confidence, but today was a lot harder," Angell said. "Tomorrow's going to be a breeze. Just do my best."
Forest City's Joey Hovinga broke 10 minutes for the first time in his career in the 3,200 with a time of 9:56.35.
He had two goals in that event: Run under double digit minutes and get a medal. He accomplished both.
"That was my ultimate goal of the season," Hovinga said. "That was pretty important to me."
His opening split was three seconds above five minutes. He closed in 67 seconds on his final lap.
"A lot of my races go where I don't start out too fast and I end up passing people in the finish," Hovinga said. "I really like to go a lot faster in my last couple laps."
Girls track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 2A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Mid-Prairie 21, 2. Van Meter 14, 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan 13, 4. Hudson 12, 5. Waukson 11, 6. West Lyon 10, 7. Williamsburg 9, T8. Kingsley-Pierson 8, T8. Union 8, T8. Southeast Valley 8, T16. Osage 5.
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,000 – 1. Danielle Hostetler (Mid-Prairie), 10:25.26; 2. Ellie Rathe (Union), 10:39.06; 3. Ellie Meyer (Iowa Falls-Alden), 10:43.60; 4. Sydney Yoder (Mid-Prairie), 10:51.79; 5. Mayson Hartley (Clarinda), 10:52.98; 8. Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 10:54.58
3,200 relay – 1. Van Meter (Mary Kelly, Maya Herman, Norah Matt, Clare Kelly), 9:42.03; 2. Sibley-Ocheyedan (9:45.11); 3. Jesup (9:51.05); 4. Panorama (9:56.68); 5. Western Christian (9:58.89); 15. Osage (Talia Stangel, Taylor Klobassa, Katelyn Johnston, Addyson Grimm), 10:18.59; 17. Forest City (Lillian Nelson, Keevan Jones, Hannah Good, Ellie Caylor), 10:23.68
400 – 1. Kennedy Kramer (West Lyon), 56.25; 2. Erika Kuntz (Kingsley-Pierson), 56.86; 3. Mitzi Evans (Mid-Prairie), 57.38; 4. Madison Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 58.08; 5. Meredith Street (Osage), 58.18; 24. Gretta Gouge (GHV), 1:04.90
Long jump – 1. Kylee Sallee (Hudson), 17-11.75; 2. Kiersten Fisher (Southeast Valley), 17-10.25; 3. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty), 17-06.50; 4. Carlee Rochford (New Hampton), 17-02.75; 5. Jasey Anderson (Estherville LC), 17-01.25
Shot put – 1. Annika Headington (Waukon), 42-06; 2. Lauren Pope (Williamsburg), 40-05.50; 3. Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley), 39-11.50; 4. Zoe Rus (Underwood), 39-09.50; 5. Sydney Eggena (Denver), 39-03; 8. Abigayle Angell (Central Springs), 37-05.25
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Osage (Ainsley Dodd, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Brooklyn Halbach, Paige Kisley), 1:07.83; 14. Central Springs (Carly Ryan, Karlie Klemesrud, Georgie Rozell, Ellyan Ryan), 1:11.89; 20. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (Lorelei Cash, Gretta Gouge, Zrostlik, Kylie Anderson), 1:14.25
200 – 3. Meredith Street (Osage), 26.05
100 – 5. Meredith Street (Osage), 12.84
Boys track and field
Co-ed state meet
At Drake Stadium, Des Moines
Class 2A
Team scores (top-10 + locals) – 1. Underwood 22, 2. Tipton 19, 3. Cardinal 12, T4. Bellevue 10, T4. Northeast 10, T4. Des Moines Christian 10, T4. Jesup 10, T4. OABCIG 10, T9. Pella Christian 8, T9. South Hamilton 8, T25. Forest City 2.
Finals (top-5 + locals)
3,200 – 1. Brady Griebel (Bellevue), 9:22.83; 2. Caleb Shumaker (Tipton), 9:27.38; 3. Aaron Fynaardt (Des Moines Christian), 9:28.15; 4. Brendan Cain (Sheldon), 9:43.93; 5. Carson Houg (Des Moines Christian), 9:45.81; 7. Joey Hovinga (Forest City), 9:56.35; 13. Bruce McDonough (Central Springs), 10:10.14
3,200 relay – 1. Northeast (Jace Rathje, Thomas Machande, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn), 8:15.69; 2. Tipton (8:15.82); 3. Underwood (8:16.02); 4. Treynor (8:20.86); 5. Anamosa (8:21.79); 15. Forest City (Ryan Korthals, Javin Pedelty, Caleb Buffington, Joey Hovinga), 8:34.22; 17. Central Springs (Bryce McDonough, Brock Mathers, Will Howes, Calyton McDonough), 8:35.72
400 – 1. Brayden Wollan (Underwood), 47.73; 2. Levi Schelhaas (Pella Christian), 48.53; 3. Tanner Schouten (Unity Christian), 48.61; 4. Qai Hussey (Spirit Lake), 49.53; 5. Griffin Greiner (Cardinal), 50.55
Long jump – 1. Cooper DeJean (OABCIG), 23-07.50; 2. Griffin Greiner (Cardinal), 22-01.75; 3. Will Bunn (Roland-Story), 21-08; 4. Jenner Johnson (Western Christian), 21-07; 5. Michael Shull (Clarinda), 21-04.75; 14. Brayden Onken (Osage), 20-02.25
Shot put – 1. Carson Lienau (Jesup), 55-00.50; 2. Austin Busch (South Hamilton), 54-07.50; 3. Chris Gardner (Underwood), 52-00.25; 4. Dane Johnson (Pocahontas), 51-07.00; 5. William Alexander (Okoboji), 50-07.50; 21. Kaden Hagy (Forest City), 44-00.75
Preliminaries (locals only, top-8 advance to finals)
Shuttle hurdle relay – 10. Central Springs (Zak Molstad, Tyler Marino, Owen Dannen, Josh Stepleton), 1:03.97
