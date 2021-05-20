Busy Street: Osage junior medals in 400, qualifies in other two sprinting events

The throw marks a new school record and she is the first Panthers athlete, male or female, to medal at the state meet.

"The adrenaline kicks in and then it's like 'I'm going to go all out,'" Angell said. "It means a lot. I hope I'm not the last."

She'll have the night to prepare for the discus today, an event she has the third best throw in the field and one of the favorites to win.

"It gives me some confidence, but today was a lot harder," Angell said. "Tomorrow's going to be a breeze. Just do my best."

Forest City's Joey Hovinga broke 10 minutes for the first time in his career in the 3,200 with a time of 9:56.35.

He had two goals in that event: Run under double digit minutes and get a medal. He accomplished both.

"That was my ultimate goal of the season," Hovinga said. "That was pretty important to me."

His opening split was three seconds above five minutes. He closed in 67 seconds on his final lap.

"A lot of my races go where I don't start out too fast and I end up passing people in the finish," Hovinga said. "I really like to go a lot faster in my last couple laps."