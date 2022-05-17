Bulldogs chemistry taking them to new heights in 400, 800 relays

Tate Murray, Tate Schmitt, Gavin Meader and Tony Valenzuela have all done multiple sports together in their prep careers at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Murray and Meader play basketball; Schmitt and Valenzuela were on the wrestling mat. The four of them converge in the fall for football and the spring for track.

"We see each other pretty everyday, so we always have something to talk about," Meader said. "It makes it a lot easier going into a race."

Now, that foursome will be converging on the biggest stage any of them have ever been on.

They are the quartet that is trying to bring a state medal back to Hampton as they are in the Class 3A field for both the 400 and 800 relays at Drake Stadium this weekend, qualifying both for the first time in a handful of years.

"It is very exciting," Valenzuela said. "After winning conference, we had a pretty good idea we can make it to state in both of them."

Schmitt and Valenzuela were on the Bulldogs 400 relay that qualified last spring. Meader and Murray, both sophomores, were talented, but behind a couple seniors.

Still, HD-CAL head coach Dan Aalbers figured there would be a path for the two of them to be in that relay in some capacity.

"We knew they'd be in the mix," Aalbers said.

All four of them are fast in their own right.

Valenzuela was one of the better sprinters in the North Central Conference. Schmitt was the anchor leg last spring on the 400 relay. Meader and Murray dabble in individual events.

Yet Aalbers called those four "relay runners."

"They mesh (together) really well," he noted. "You just got to get the stick around and these four have been able to do that the last few weeks."

The four were agreeance with their coaches thinking.

"That team chemistry is already there," Valenzuela said. "Our times kept improving every meet."

Valenzuela has taken over the anchor spot this season after he admitted he has gotten way faster over the last calendar year.

"My open (100) times improved by a lot," he said. "Hopefully, I can get faster next year."

It has transitioned Schmitt to the second leg. He does find it more suitable due to his height and long strides to make that portion of the relay run a touch longer.

"It wasn't too much to switch to, just had to get down that handoff," Schmitt said.

They were the conference champions in both relays and then at the 3A state qualifier in Gilbert, they won the 800 relay and placed second in the 400 relay.

Those finishes came after the Bulldogs were clipped out of the Drake Relays in the 400 relay. They were teetering on the edge of the top-96, but on the last week, got bumped out.

There was some frustration amongst the group.

"It was a little heartbreaking," Valenzuela said. "The fact that a lot of our of meets got canceled, so we didn't have that much time to qualify for it."

They plan on taking out the frustration this weekend at Drake Stadium.

HD-CAL will be in the second heat in the 800 relay out of lane six. It recognizes it will need to win that heat, then see if the time turns out to be fast enough for a top-eight finish.

"I've seen a lot of kids get (chased) down," Schmitt said. "I know we can do it."

The 400 relay will be more of a daunting task.

The Bulldogs will be in the second heat again, but in lane one. That quartet have rarely been on an inside lane this season. The mindset of getting to the finals doesn't change.

"We've been getting better and I would expect that to keep going," Meader said.

Three of the four guys will be back next spring while Schmitt gets this to be his swan song at the end of his prep career. Schmitt also qualified in the high jump, where he is one of the lower seeds.

That doesn't mean he won't try and make it interesting.

"This is definitely a fun way to end my high school career," he said. "I like that, coming in as the underdog, out-do my seed."

Murray called this weekend "the cherry on top" on a season in which HD-CAL made waves as a team that puts its best sprinters in positions to succeed. It can now see if it stacks up with the rest of the state.

The Bulldogs are thinking big and they're counting on their cohesiveness to get them a medal.

"We work hard at it everyday," Murray said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

