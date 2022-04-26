Brownlee makes Drake Relays debut with full schedule ahead

Since she was five years old, Reese Brownlee has been attending the Drake Relays. She's missed a year or two, but she's been there more times than not.

"It has always been a big dream of mine to go to Drake," Clear Lake's freshman said.

That dream has been achieved. And then some.

Brownlee will be in four events over the three-day spectacle at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, her first time ever getting a chance to run on the Blue Oval after seeing the atmosphere as a spectator.

"I've had a lot of support," Brownlee said. "It has been my biggest track goal. Just picturing myself running on the Blue Oval, it is pretty cool. All of my accomplishments this year have been humbling and stunning to me.

"It has made me appreciate how far I've come."

She'll be busy all day Friday, starting bright an early with the 100-meter dash preliminaries and also long jumping. She'll run in the 400-meter dash finals that afternoon.

And on Saturday, her week will end by anchoring the Lions in the 400 relay.

"The idea of potential is there for her athletically, she's very gifted," Clear Lake head coach Shawn Puttmann said. "We got ourselves a phenomenon at Clear Lake."

Brownlee came out of the gates flying at the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome when she eclipsed the Blue Standard in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches.

That also set the school record. Not a bad debut.

"I was stunned," Brownlee admitted. "My dad and I thought 'Oh maybe I'll get 17 today' so when I did do 17-11, I was elated."

She hadn't jumped in an outdoor meet until the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival in Iowa City. That gap between competitions was a month, but Brownlee showed no rust.

She broke her own school record and took over the state lead for a week with a jump of 18-06.25, a mark that again stunned her and Puttmann.

"We try to keep her as fresh as we can," Puttmann said.

Long jump is Brownlee's favorite event in track. Her run-ups are quick and her form leads to longer jumps. She's the only freshman in the 24-person field.

No freshman, at least since the turn of the 21st Century, has ever gotten a white flag for the long jump. Darby Thomas, a grad of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, placed second her freshman year in 2016 as the most recent.

A couple others in the 2010s were runner-up and several placed top-five.

"I trust my training," Brownlee said. "I can do it, but if I don't, I'm good with that too. Just going is my biggest accomplishment. I want to go do my best."

Her other two individual events were making her sweat until the very end.

She ran the open 100 on Thursday at Webster City with hopes of getting into the top-32. Her time of 12.60 seconds was in the top-half of qualifiers and the fastest time of the season.

Then the 400, she ran sub-50 seconds at Iowa City on April 16. That was just inside the cutoff with a week to go.

Her time at Webster City was over a minute. She went to bed that night thinking she wasn't in.

"That whole night I was scared to death," Brownlee said. "I was trying not to think about it."

Yet Puttmann remained optimistic. Even with the best weather of the entire season happening that Thursday, he thought no one behind his freshman standout would run faster than 59.6 seconds.

"She gave it all she had, it was impressive to see," Puttmann said. "We've always monitored those times."

When Brownlee woke up that Friday morning, checked Varsity Bound to see she was 16th out 16 qualifiers, a deep sigh of relief ensued.

"It was a big blessing," she stated.

Puttmann raves about Brownlee being a team player. She wants to have her teammates bask in success, too. Which made it more prevalent for Clear Lake to stack the 400 relay and get it into Des Moines.

Fifty-two point sixty seconds later, Lydia Brattrud, Josie Lester and Maddie Leisure will join Brownlee at Drake. Puttmann wanted to wait until the perfect weather to pit his fastest four sprinters together.

To him, he never wants to overwork any of his runners, especially Brownlee. He waited and those four pounced at the opportunity.

"That helps all of our athletes," Puttmann said.

Brownlee isn't going to take any moment of this weekend for granted. And for the first time this season, she'll be alone as she preps for her three individual events.

Which, to her, might be a good thing.

"I'm more of an introvert and I strive in those moments, especially at track meets. I kind of get in the zone," Brownlee said. "Just top-five would be amazing and that would make my year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

