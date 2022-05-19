Brownlee leads long jump wire-to-wire for first state title

DES MOINES – Reese Brownlee never trailed on Thursday afternoon.

After being nipped of a first place medal in the long jump at the Drake Relays last month, Clear Lake's freshman phenom was bound and determined not to be denied again.

And she was on it from the first jump.

She leaped over 18 feet five of her six jumps to give Brownlee her first career state title in the long jump at the 2022 state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

"It feels absolutely amazing, the feeling couldn't be better," Brownlee said. "I'm just really proud of the spot I've ended."

Her best jump reset the school record books, which she was already resetting when the season started in March, with a best jump of 18 feet, 7 inches.

She had the ability to long jump throughout the winter months in the new fitness center attached to the high school. To her, that paid dividends this weekend.

"So many schools haven't had that opportunity," Brownlee said. "I'm super blessed I've been able to be training since February."

That title was sandwiched between qualifying for the 200-meter dash finals and a third place finish in the 400. She is guaranteed one more medal and could vie for a second additional medal in the sprint medley relay.

Brownlee was slow to start in the open 400, but she picked it up in the final 200 meters. Even her spike being untied didn't slow her down.

"I tried to gain as much ground as I could," she said. "If it comes untied, you're going to keep running."

That gap of running the 200 and long jumping proved to not be too taxing on her body. Add in warmer conditions plus having to balance a hectic Drake Relays schedule and state qualifying schedule made her more prepared.

"It was actually a huge benefit to me," Brownlee said. "Being able to go through this during Drake, it makes this experience so much more simple for me."

Her father, Tony Brownlee, has been by her side from the beginning of her track career. She was very thankful of what her dad, mom and her Clear Lake teammates have meant to her.

"I love everyone up there," Brownlee said. "They all want the best for me. It makes this so much more special I can share it with everyone."

All three distance runners from the same district – Osage's Katelyn Johnston, Clear Lake's Addison Doughan and Forest City's Lili Nelson – medaled in the 3,000-meter run.

Johnston, eighth last year in the event, was in solo third for much of the race and finished in that spot in a time of sub-11 minutes. Doughan was sixth and Nelson was seventh.

"It shows how much we push each other at your local races," Johnston said. "We can all compete down here, too."

Last spring was the first time Johnston, a top-three finisher at the state cross country meet in the fall, had been to Drake Stadium. She felt more comfortable this time around.

"I'm happy with it," she said. "I didn't have as much stress where I needed to be, where I was supposed to check in, where I was supposed to warm up. I was able to visualize the race."

Osage's Meredith Street qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200 plus placed fourth in the 400. She was the runner-up in the two fastest sprinting events last year and got into the 100 field as the third fastest time out of lane eight.

To her, she was far from surprised by getting into the 100 finals.

"I wasn't too worried about lane eight," Street said. "I took it as a challenge. They don't think I run what I normally run, so I was like 'I'm going to prove them wrong.'"

The UNI volleyball recruit will end her time as a quarter-miler as a two-time state medalist.

"I do feel pretty happy about that," Street said. "It is kind of exciting, kind of sad."

Central Springs senior Bryce McDonough ran a smarter race and it paid off as he left Des Moines with his first ever state medal in a track race, finishing fifth in the 3,200.

It was a vast difference from the sight last spring, where McDonough was in the top half of the race then was getting passed and passed as each lap went on.

"It is like my dream come true," McDonough said. "I'm not here to win it, I'm just here to get a medal. I stuck to the plan and it happened."

Over his prep career for the Panthers, he has been a medalist in cross country, wrestling and now track. He's got two more chances at a medal in the distance medley relay and the 1,500.

"It sounds crazy to me right now, still trying to fathom what that means," McDonough said.

Clear Lake's Jagger Schmitt placed sixth in the 400 in 50.39 seconds. He was in the second heat that he won and the time held up to give him a state medal.

Osage's Brayden Onken (long jump) and Forest City's Joey Hovinga (3,200) each just missed a medal by finishing ninth. Central Springs' and Clear Lake's 3,200-meter relays each placed top-12.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

