Brownlee finishes long, 'crazy' day at Drake with long jump medal

DES MOINES – Five words encompassed Reese Brownlee's morning and afternoon at Drake Stadium.

"It was a crazy day," the Clear Lake freshman said. "It was super fun, a great experience for my first time."

Crazy, but eventful. Brownlee had three events of her four events held on Friday and she is leaving Drake Stadium with her first career medal at the 112th running of the Drake Relays.

Her best leap of 17 feet, 3.50 inches in the long jump placed her fifth in the 24-person field, three spots below her seed yet she left that event more than pleased.

"I think I did as much as I could," Brownlee said. "Medaling was my goal and I think as a freshman, I'm really proud of how I did. I'm excited to come back in three weeks and try to improve in every event I'm able to participate in."

She was in a constant state of being warm all morning.

Rain drenched the track prior to the start of the 100-meter dash preliminaries. Coupled with some wind and chilly temperatures, Brownlee was warming up not only for the 100, but her long jump.

She failed to qualify for the finals in the open 100. Then, she was doing her run-ups in the long jump pit on the north end of the stadium.

In total, she was constantly on her legs for roughly two hours.

"I've never done that before and with the amount of jumps we did, it was different on my legs as well," Brownlee said. "It was a new meet training that I wasn't used to and I don't think my body was ready for how much energy that was going to take, especially at the end.

"I thought I was going to feel springy and bouncy, but I just didn't. Somedays you have those days and that's OK."

Still, she made the most out of it.

Three of her six jumps were over 17 feet, maintaining her consistency for the entirety of her season. Brownlee was at one point in second, but slowly slid down the leaderboard.

"It is definitely pushing me (to be better)," Brownlee said.

Blocks proved to be a struggle in her two events. She was slow to get out in the 100 and the same story took place in the open 400. Brownlee works on blocks daily, but it remains a struggle at times.

"They're not really my thing," she said. "Today was tough."

Her ability to catch up, one of her specialties that she exemplified at the state cross country meet, showed out in the final 200 meters in her final event.

Brownlee, out of lane one, passed Johnston's Jayce Blanchard in the final 25 meters to run a new personal best of 59.03 seconds, placing 14th which bettered her seed.

"I really like to go try and get as many people as I can in the last 200, but it really should be the whole race," Brownlee said. "Practice run for the state meet."

Without hesitation, her mind towards the long jump has already shifted towards the Class 2A state meet, where she'll likely be one of the favorites to win a state title.

"I'm going to be ready to go," she said.

First, she's got the 400 relay prelims with Josie Lester, Lydia Brattrud and Maddie Leisure on Saturday morning. The Lions are in lane eight in the 10th heat.

Chances of getting to the finals are slim. That's not even on their radar.

"We're all super good friends," Brownlee said. "I think it is going to be a fun experience. It is pretty cool to come to Drake in any event."

Osage's Meredith Street finished 13th in the 100 prelims. She qualified for the event at last year's Drake Relays, but scratched due to an injury. Mason City's Jada Williams was 26th in 13.14 seconds.

