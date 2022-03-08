Brownlee automatically qualifies for Drake Relays in high school debut

Monday marked the first day of competition for track and field with indoor meets, none bigger than the annual Dickinson Relays held at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

It also meant that Blue Standards for the Drake Relays went live. If an athlete met or exceeded the times and distances set in place, they would be guaranteed a spot at Drake Stadium in just over a month.

Clear Lake freshman Reese Brownlee, in her high school track debut, is headed to Des Moines.

Brownlee finished second in the long jump with a school record leap of 17 feet, 11 inches to surpass the Blue Standard by five inches. The previous best in the long jump by a Clear Lake jumper was 17-5, accomplished in 1993.

It was the start of a banner first day on the track for Brownlee.

She finished fourth in the open 400 in 1:00.75 and fourth in the open 200 with a time of 27.45.

The Lions other freshman phenom Addison Doughan finished 14th in the 1,500 with a time of 5:08.19. In a race with the majority of the runners in Class 4A and 3A, Doughan was the highest 2A finisher in that field.

She is coming off a fourth place finish in the 2A state cross country meet.

Osage's Katelyn Johnston and Forest City's Lili Nelson each recorded a pair of top-25 finishes in their distance events. Johnston edged Nelson both in the 3,000 and 1,500.

Third at 2A state cross country in the fall, Johnston placed 10th in the 3,000 and 24th in the 1,500. Also a state qualifier in cross country, Nelson finished 14th in the 3,000 and 25th in the 1,500.

Mason City's Jada Williams also set a new school record in the 60-meter dash prelims with a blazing time of 8.044 seconds, which broke the previous mark of 8.06 seconds set in 2006.

The UW-Milwaukee basketball recruit then placed sixth in the finals with a time of 8.095 seconds. Mason City's 3,200-meter relay placed 16th in a quartet of three underclassmen and its 1,600-meter relay finished in 18th.

Its two hurdlers – Rosa Monarch and Gwen Fiser – ran new personal bests in the 60-meter hurdle prelims.

Meredith Street, a returning state medalist in four events for Osage, finished sixth in the open 200 and made the finals in the open 60, claiming a 15th place finish in the finals.

Charles City's two jumpers that garnered medals at the state meet last spring in Keely Collins and Lydia Staudt got off to fast starts.

Collins, a sophomore, jumped 5-2 in the high jump to place fifth while Staudt, a senior and 3A state qualifier for cross country, finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 16-7.

The Comets also had their 1,600 relay place 22nd.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

