Bork sisters grow closer, run on same relay at state

One dons braids. The other has straight hair.
One is a freshman. The other is a senior.
Outside of the glaring differences, it's not easy telling Natalie and Lauren Bork apart.
"They're pretty similar," St. Ansgar head coach Phil Baldus said. "Natalie is goofier; Lauren is a little more common-sensed."
When the Bork sisters get in the team van and make the 2 hour, 21 minute drive to Drake Stadium in Des Moines for the three-day state meet on Thursday, they'll be preparing for a once in a lifetime moment.
Lauren and Natalie are in the Saints' 3,200-meter relay that has the seventh fastest time in the field at 10 minutes, 21.03 seconds. It puts them in contention for a medal.
"I cannot wait, I'm so excited," Lauren said. "When our lineup came out, I was super excited. I kind of knew it was coming."
The Saints are in 11 events over the course of three days. They are in all seven relays, and are projected to score points in two of them. The other five are on the outside looking in.
Once viewed as a potential trophy contender, Baldus admits it might not be enough to catch the favorites such as Madrid, Bishop Garrigan or Wapsie Valley.
"We don't have the kids like Garrigan and Madrid. We have some good solid kids, we're just not that outstanding," he said.
This spring is the first year the sisters have been teammates. It has brought them closer together.
Not only do they go through the daily lives of a student athlete, they do homework together and eat meals together.
When Lauren was finished with her final race – the open 800 – at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Northwood-Kensett High School, Natalie came over and did what any little sister would do.
Kneeled by her side, took her spikes off, put her running shoes back on and told her what a great job she did.
"We're really close," Natalie said. "We usually treat each other like teammates would."
Natalie views her older sister as a mentor, a role that Lauren has gladly accepted. They work out together and push each other in practice.
"I think I'm her biggest role model," Lauren said. "We ran against each other in the open 800 (at the meet before) and we finished 1-2."
Schedules never aligned to where they would see each other or miss out on attending each other's athletic events.
Still, they're thankful for this year.
"Being with her in high school every single day has definitely grown our bond," Lauren said.
Lauren kicked off the relay that won at the state qualifier. Natalie anchors it and doesn't mind the pressure on being that last leg.
Rather, she thrives in it.
"Me and Lauren are usually about the same times," Natalie said. "The nerves leading up to it gets me so anxious and that really helps knowing I can't let down my sister and my teammates."
Baldus believes they feed off each other well in the relay. It's strategic to put Lauren in the first leg and Natalie as the anchor.
"Natalie is still trying to learn a little bit and Lauren is a tough-minded kid," Baldus said.
It will not be Natalie's only event. She'll be Thursday's 400-meter dash finals as well. Her time of 1:02.78 was more than enough for one of the at-large spots in the field.
She has the fastest time of the five freshmen in the field.
"I pushed her because I knew she was going to do great things," Lauren said.
When the trip ends and everyone is back in St. Ansgar, the two will remember it fondly. Natalie will begin to think about her sophomore year while Lauren heads to Cedar Falls to begin her undergraduate studies at UNI.
"It's going to be a good experience (especially) for our mom," Lauren said. "She's going to prove herself out there."
