Bork sisters grow closer, run on same relay at state

Lauren kicked off the relay that won at the state qualifier. Natalie anchors it and doesn't mind the pressure on being that last leg.

Rather, she thrives in it.

"Me and Lauren are usually about the same times," Natalie said. "The nerves leading up to it gets me so anxious and that really helps knowing I can't let down my sister and my teammates."

Baldus believes they feed off each other well in the relay. It's strategic to put Lauren in the first leg and Natalie as the anchor.

"Natalie is still trying to learn a little bit and Lauren is a tough-minded kid," Baldus said.

It will not be Natalie's only event. She'll be Thursday's 400-meter dash finals as well. Her time of 1:02.78 was more than enough for one of the at-large spots in the field.

She has the fastest time of the five freshmen in the field.

"I pushed her because I knew she was going to do great things," Lauren said.

When the trip ends and everyone is back in St. Ansgar, the two will remember it fondly. Natalie will begin to think about her sophomore year while Lauren heads to Cedar Falls to begin her undergraduate studies at UNI.

"It's going to be a good experience (especially) for our mom," Lauren said. "She's going to prove herself out there."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

