"Back in business’: Competitive Mason City boys track and field team has high expectations

After missing the entire spring outdoor track and field season due to COVID-19 last year, Mason City boys track and field head coach Tyler Ketelsen has a newfound perspective on a new season.
The motto for the Mohawks after a year off?
“We’re back in business. That’s our theme this year,” senior Christian Rodriguez said. “We’re just really excited for the season and ready to put in the work.”
Rodriguez is one senior that Ketelsen is counting on to lead the team this season. In his sophomore campaign, Rodriguez qualified for the state meet in the 400 meter hurdles.
Now, Rodriguez’s energetic enthusiasm is contagious. The Mohawks are ready to work this season and expect to send multiple events to the state meet down in Des Moines at the end of the year.
But the Mohawks have a long way to go until then. The last time the seniors ran during outdoor season, they were still sophomores. The early part of the season will be dedicated to figuring out what athletes should run in which races.
“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” Ketelsen said. “It’s just going to be kind of fitting it all together and it’s going to take a lot of the season to put that together. Come the end of the season, we’re going to have the right pieces in the right spots. It will all come together.”
Ketelsen says his team has plenty of depth and should be able to compete in multiple events at every meet the Mohawks go to.
Outside of Rodriguez, Ketelsen expects seniors Dante Arndt-Sublett, Trevor Torkelson and Tomas Rolon to step up and lead this spring. Rolon, who runs mid-distance races, is a transfer from Eagle Grove. He says competition at a larger school like Mason City has only made him hungrier to get better.
“It keeps me motivated,” Rolon said. “There’s at least six people competing for our four-by-four team. I can just see that relay changing every single meet. It’s going to be really hard for those guys that really want the spot to keep at it.”
Ketelsen hopes to have as many as 10 to 15 athletes qualify for the state meet in May. But it’s not going to happen overnight.
Luckily, Ketelsen says his guys have been very coachable and willing to learn up to this point.
“That’s what’s going to help them succeed in the long run is their hard work and just being able to be coachable,” Ketelsen said. “We’re having a great first couple weeks here.”
Mason City will start its outdoor track season at Nevada on March 30.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.