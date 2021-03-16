"Back in business’: Competitive Mason City boys track and field team has high expectations

After missing the entire spring outdoor track and field season due to COVID-19 last year, Mason City boys track and field head coach Tyler Ketelsen has a newfound perspective on a new season.

The motto for the Mohawks after a year off?

“We’re back in business. That’s our theme this year,” senior Christian Rodriguez said. “We’re just really excited for the season and ready to put in the work.”

Rodriguez is one senior that Ketelsen is counting on to lead the team this season. In his sophomore campaign, Rodriguez qualified for the state meet in the 400 meter hurdles.

Now, Rodriguez’s energetic enthusiasm is contagious. The Mohawks are ready to work this season and expect to send multiple events to the state meet down in Des Moines at the end of the year.

But the Mohawks have a long way to go until then. The last time the seniors ran during outdoor season, they were still sophomores. The early part of the season will be dedicated to figuring out what athletes should run in which races.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}