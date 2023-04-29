The Mason City girls’ soccer team cruised past Fort Dodge at home Friday night. The Riverhawks downed the Dodgers, 14-0.

Four Riverhawks scored multiple times. Sophomore Karma McMorris and junior Reggi Spotts both recorded hat tricks. Spotts and McMorris scored three and four goals, respectively. Loie Kamm and Kenna Hemann put the ball in the back of the net twice each for Mason City.

The Riverhawks are now 10-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Mason City is in first place in the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings. Ames (3-6 overall, 2-0 conference) is in second place in the IAC North.

Mason City is scheduled to play again on Tuesday, traveling to Iowa’s capital city for a matchup with Des Moines North.

Clear Lake 2, Aplington-Parkersburg 1: The Lions beat the Falcons at home to advance to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play this season. Clear Lake trails Iowa Falls-Alden (8-2, 6-1) in the league standings.

The Cadets and Lions split their two meetings this year. Clear Lake beat Iowa Falls-Alden, 2-1, on Monday. The Cadets downed the Lions, 4-2, on March 30.

Clear Lake will play its next game on Monday, traveling south to take on Hampton-Dumont-CAL at 5:30 p.m.

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The North Central Conference regular season title race is heating up. The Cadets, Cardinals and Lions are all within one game of each other in the loss column.

GHV still has a chance to win the conference. The Cardinals have a matchup with the Lions left on their schedule. GHV lost its first contest against Clear Lake, 6-1, on April 13.

High school boys' soccer

Mason City 2, Fort Dodge 1: The Riverhawks took care of business at Dodger Stadium thanks to some excellent goaltending from senior Isaiah Heeren, who made eight saves.

Fort Dodge cashed in on just one of its 11 shots, and Mason City converted on two of its 16 attempts. Sophomores Eliott Ruiz and Jose Obregon scored once each for the Riverhawks.

Mason City is now 3-6 overall and 1-2 in league play this season. The Riverhawks will play again on Tuesday, hosting the Des Moines North Polar Bears.

Clear Lake 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 2: The Lions took down the Falcons at home, methodically scoring four goals in each half. With the win, Clear Lake moves to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The Lions are currently in fourth place in the North Central Conference standings. Clear Lake trails the likes of Webster City (7-1, 7-1), Humboldt (7-1, 5-1) and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (6-2, 5-1).

Ballard 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1: The Bombers took down the Bulldogs in Huxley. Ballard’s offense was efficient, taking just two shots and converting both.

Sophomore Liam Hurst and senior Luis Renk de Moura scored Ballard’s goals. Renk de Moura also registered one assist in the game.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Cardinals picked up their second straight victory Friday. GHV beat Belmond-Klemme, 3-1, Thursday night.

Cardinals senior Braden Boehnke has been on a tear this week. He scored twice on Friday and once Thursday.

GHV led IFA, 1-0, at halftime. Then, the Cardinals scored four goals in the second half to put the game out of reach.

GHV improved its record to 3-5 this week, and IFA is now 0-9.

High school girls’ golf

Newman Catholic triangular: The Knights hosted and won a meet at Highland Park Golf Course in Mason City. Newman Catholic posted a team score of 203 to finish more than 20 shots ahead of second-place West Fork and third-place Northwood-Kensett.

The Knights’ No. 1 player was Jayce Weiner, who shot 48. Newman senior Emily Opsvedt finished just behind Weiner with a score of 49.

Clear Lake 177, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 227: The Lions breezed past the Cowgirls at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Goldfield. Four of Clear Lake’s five golfers shot scores under 50.

The Lions’ top golfers were sisters Meghan and Rebecca DeLong. Meghan shot 38 and Rebecca carded a round of 43. Seniors Megan Paine and Macey Holck both fired scores 48 for Clear Lake.

Clear Lake is off until next week. The Lions will play in a triangular meet at Meadow Hills Golf Course in Iowa Falls on Monday.

High school boys’ golf

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows triangular: Clear Lake claimed another gold medal at Oak Ridge Golf Course. The Lions posted a team score of 164, finishing 25 strokes in front of Saint Edmond and Clarion-Goldfield Dows. The Cowboys and Gaels tied for second on the meet with team totals of 189.

Eli Anderson and Carter Perry Jr. were Clear Lake’s top scorers, firing rounds of 38. Juniors Taylor Plagge and Gavin Anderson rounded out the Lions’ performance, posting scores of 42 and 46, respectively.

Clear Lake will play again next week, hosting Iowa Falls-Alden and Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Veterans Memorial Golf Course at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

High school boys’ tennis

Osage 5, Grundy Center 4: The Green Devils snuck past the Spartans on the road. Osage claimed four singles matches and one doubles bout.

Connor Thome and Gabe Muller led the charge for Osage. The duo downed Grundy Center’s Aiden del Castillo and Griffin Eekhoff in doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

Thome and Muller beat Eekhoff and del Castillo, respectively, in singles. Muller and Thome won their singles matches in straight sets.

Osage is now 5-5 on the season. The Green Devils are slated to play again on Monday, traveling to Decorah for a six-team tournament.