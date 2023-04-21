Mason City boys’ track and field athlete Kale Hobart had another solid outing at the Cole Collinge Invitational Thursday night in Cedar Falls. He placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a 15.14-second time.

Kale’s brother, Drew Hobart, finished third in the same event, running the race in 15.87. Drew also recorded a fourth-place finish in the long jump, leaping 19’ 6.”

Kale racked up three top-three finishes by the time Thursday’s meet ended. He placed third in both the 400-meter hurdles and high jump. He posted a time of 56.34 in the 400-meter hurdles and registered a leap of 5’ 10” in the high jump.

Senior Ethen Roberts competed in the high jump with Kale. He placed fourth, clearing a 5-foot-8 bar.

Junior Justyn Rivera and sophomore Cade Meyer were among the Riverhawks’ other top performers. Rivera leapt 20’ 8” in the long jump and placed first in the event. Meyer registered a throw of 46’ 9” to finish fourth in the shot put.

Waterloo West Invite

The Osage girls’ track and field team traveled to Waterloo to compete in the Wahawks’ annual outdoor track meet Thursday. Jacey and Katelyn Johnston proved to be the Green Devils’ top runners.

Jacey, a freshman, placed first in the 400-meter run with a 59.63-second time. She finished nearly one full second ahead of second-place Paige Wilson of Cedar Falls.

Katelyn Johnston recorded second-place finishes in the 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter runs. She ran the 1,500-meter in 5:13.84 and the 3,000-meter in 10:56.48.

Brooklyn Halbach also recorded a top-five finish for the Green Devils. She placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.23-second time.