Area runners, jumpers to take on the 2021 Drake Relays

After a one-year break, the Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom is back.

Just with a COVID-19 twist.

Usually broken out by three days, all of the high school events will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The Hy-Vee Cup, presented to the boys and girls team that scores the most points in four different relays, will return.

Athletes were given until Thursday to qualify for Drake. The official list of event participants was released on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of events featuring area athletes that will run, jump and throw at Drake.

Girls high jump at 9:30 a.m.

Keely Collins (Charles City), 5-4

Girls 400 relay (prelims) at 9:43 a.m.

Mason City (Rosa Monarch, Ariel Lee, Gewn Fiser, Jada Willaims), 51.57; Osage (Brooklyn Halbach, Meredith Street, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Paige Kisley), 52.54

Boys long jump at 10 a.m.

Ian Collins (Charles City), 23-00.50